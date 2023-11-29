Remembering the kickstart of America’s youth culture

Richard Wagstaff Clark from Bronxville, New York, may not be a name that resonates with many. Not even his stage name Dick Clark can often ring a bell with the younger generation today, but we can thank him for many pieces of American pop culture today.

November 30, 2023, would have been Clark’s 94th birthday. It also marks National Perpetual Youth Day, a celebration of youth in our country and recognition that first began with Clark.

Clark was raised in Mount Vernon, New York, and started his career as a radio personality, graduating from Syracuse University in 1951 with a degree in advertising along with a minor in radio.

Clark worked in a radio and TV station in Philadelphia following college. The station had a regular program titled “Bob Horn’s Bandstand,” where Clark was a regular substitute host. The idea for the show was to have teens dancing to popular music.

When Bob Horn left the show in 1956, Clark became his permanent replacement. It was only a year later that ABC picked up the show for national broadcasting and renamed it “American Bandstand.” Overnight, Clark became the face of popular music and teenagers in America. “American Bandstand” lasted until 1989.

Clark also became famous for hosting the classic game show “The $25,000 Pyramid” as well as many other variety shows. He produced several shows and his production company did many movies, as well. He also began the American Music Awards and “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” which is still on the air every December 31 to date.

Despite all his successes, “American Bandstand” is still leaving impacts to this day. This was the original music video platform, before MTV and long before YouTube. The greatest bands of the time performed onscreen–Paul Simon, Neil Diamond, Tina Turner, and Buddy Holly–made his final TV appearance on the show in 1958, just a few short months before his death.

In many instances, Clark’s “American Bandstand” introduced the world to up-and-coming artists and singers. Michael Jackson had his first TV interview in 1970 with Clark, then performing solo for the first time in 1971 for the same show.

Wham!, Prince, Madonna, and Janet Jackson all had their big breaks on “American Bandstand” in the early 1980s. Stevie Wonder even performed in 1963 when he was only twelve years old.

America loved the show. It hit off the “Dance Craze” of the 1960s and kept disco alive in the 1970s. By the 1980s, MTV was introduced, yet “American Bandstand” remained strong until 1989, when Clark refused to cut time from the now hour-long program and thus, the show aired its final episode after thirty-two years on screen.

His New Year’s show “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” commenced in 1972 and still continues today, hosted by Ryan Seacrest currently. The show airs every December 31 in Times Square, New York City, and counts down to midnight every New Year, celebrating with many celebrity appearances.

The impact Clark left on America’s youth is amazing. He brought pop culture to teens in pop culture’s earliest years. His show introduced the world to some of the biggest stars still today, as well as cultivating the first version of music videos. “American Bandstand” paved the way for the Top 40 format we use for song rankings today.

Mostly, the show allowed teens to be teens and enjoy their music.

Perpetual Youth Day is celebrated each year on Clark’s birthday, November 30. The day honors all Clark did for American pop culture and lets his legacy live on today, even after his death in 2012.