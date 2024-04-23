Chappell Roan: A New Rising Popstar

As we ever-so-slowly inch closer and closer to summer break, my music has been changing from the typical sad music that I listen to into something much more fun and upbeat—perfect for the summertime. Namely, the artist who has been making it onto many peoples’ summer playlists is Chappell Roan.

Having released her debut album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” last September, the Missouri-born singer has been gaining more and more traction, especially with her newest single “Good Luck, Babe!” Her debut album has a variety of songs that show what pop music can really be.

From ballads like “California” and “Coffee” to dance beats like “HOT TO GO!” and “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl,” there is a song for almost anyone to call their favorite. The album is intended to be fun and relatable, and, from its popularity, it seems that it worked.

Roan has been praised for just about everything: her impressive vocal range, her clever and funny wordplay, her incredible stage presence and her commitment to her aesthetic. It is not shocking that she is growing so popular and being called a true pop star.

Her music is often compared to the likes of Cyndi Lauper and Madonna, and it is clear that she and her band are having as much fun with it as the audience. Additionally, Roan’s inspiration from drag queens for costuming and aesthetics leads to a recognizable and iconic look among other music artists at the moment.

Overall, Chappell Roan and her album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” are wholly deserving of the mass amounts of praise that have been given.