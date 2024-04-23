Softball Swept in Grand Forks

NDSU softball was in Grand Forks this past weekend, against UND at Apollo Park.

In the first game, NDSU started the game off with a two-RBI single from Chloe Woldruff, with Bella Dean and Emilee Buringa scoring in the first. In the fifth, Woldruff added another RBI, allowing Dean to score a second time. Unfortunately, UND was able to counter with a run three-run inning, ending the game with 5-4, Fighting Hawks.

In the second game, after no runs over the first five innings, UND got the only run of the game. Kaitlyn Dunford pitched all seven innings while only allowing one run. Buringa started her 150th consecutive game, making her 12th in NDSU D1 history.

The final game consisted of UND scoring all their runs of the game in the first inning (4-0). The Fighting Hawks’ Katelyn Neumayer hit one over the fence, allowing her other teammates to score as well. Madison Wihlm pitched five innings for NDSU, striking out a career-high six batters and only permitting two hits. Reanna Rudd, Star Cortez, and Buringa all had hits for the Bison.

NDSU softball plays back at Tharaldson Park this weekend against Kansas City. With a doubleheader on Saturday at noon and Sunday at 11 a.m., in Fargo for the last home games of the season