Fargo Events of the Summer

Fargo has a lot to offer if you plan on staying over summer break

Here we are, another end of the semester with a full summer staring us in the face. Many of us will be heading home for the next few months, but if you are planning on staying around Fargo, you might be wondering what you’ll be doing in your free time once classes close and campus slows way down.

You’ve come to the right place! While Fargo is not the biggest and brightest place on earth, we still have quite a variety of activities to try. Fargo comes alive in the summer after a very long winter, so if you’re looking for some local attractions to try out, here are your best options for the summer of 2024!

RedHawks Baseball

I can guarantee you that I will be at Newman Outdoor Field just north of the high-rise dorms for every game I can. The RedHawks are the Fargo-Moorhead minor league baseball team and offer more than just baseball. There’s ballpark food—watch out for flying candy during the seventh-inning stretch— contests on the field; the mascot Hawkeye and his friends Superfan and Rowdy, all interacting with the crowd during the game; fireworks following several home games throughout the season and the atmosphere of an outdoor stadium. You can earn a pair of free general admission tickets for certain games if you present a receipt from the Family Fare grocery store amounting to $25 or more or come for student nights and bring your college ID.

You can find the Red Hawks schedule online and purchase tickets at their website or the stadium.

Fargo Air Show

Every few years, Hector International Airport in North Fargo hosts an air show with all kinds of flying machines. This year, the Blue Angels will take the sky as the main event, and they can be viewed all over town as they perform. There will be other jet performances and the F-22 Raptor Demonstration team.

To be a front-row spectator at the airport, you can purchase tickets online now. The show runs July 27 and 28.

Red River Market

The Fargo farmer’s market is hosted on Broadway in downtown Fargo nearly every weekend from spring through fall. Enjoy local vendors, live music and street performers in the comfort of downtown! You can also explore the local stores and restaurants and check out everything downtown Fargo has to offer.

Lindenwood Park

Lindenwood in Fargo has much to offer all year long but comes alive in the summer. With softball and baseball diamonds, picnic shelters and a playground, there is plenty to explore right off the bat. It also has a campground right along the Red River, with lots of options for on-shore fishing.

The Fargo Park District rents out kayaks and canoes and has bike rentals to explore the trails throughout the park. There are double-seater and side-by-side bike options and other fun wheels to try out.

Not wanting to pay? Bring along your rollerblades or your personal bike, or walk the trails and enjoy the natural beauty the park has to offer.

Thunder Road

A bit further off campus but still with multiple forms of entertainment to be experienced, there’s Thunder Road. There are go-karts and bumper cars and two different mini-golf courses. You can also try out the batting cages or, when staying inside is more optimal, there is laser tag and an arcade with plenty of games to check out!

They also have a giant water volcano on the mini-golf course and you can pick up a snack in between games.

Red River Valley Fair

The fairgrounds are located at the edge of West Fargo and the fair runs June 28-July 14, one of the longest-running fairs in Red River Valley history thus far. Check out the traditional rides and fair food or come for the side shows and contests. 4-H always has a plethora of winners to display, from animals to pies to pictures, or see local submissions to categories like gardening, baking, photography and much more.

There are local celebrity eating contests, as well, and vendors that are both local and national.

Of course, concerts draw in many crowds throughout the fair; this year, the main concert will be on July 12 featuring Blake Shelton. You can find the full list of concerts and events as well as purchase tickets at the Red River Valley Fair website.

Fargo has plenty to offer for events throughout the summer. With concerts, outdoor activities and so much more, it isn’t hard to find at least one or two things to try before classes start up again. Wherever you may go and whatever your summer may bring, take the time to relax and enjoy the break from homework and tight schedules!