Track and Field Teams Travel and Compete at the University of Minnesota and the Drake Relays

This past week, the Bison Track and Field teams competed in two different meets. On Wednesday, they attended a meet hosted by the University of Minnesota. Following, on Thursday they traveled to Des Moines, Iowa, to compete in the Drake Relays Meet through Saturday. Another group of Bison were going to compete at Minnesota State University of Moorhead. However, their Ron Masanz Classic on Friday and Saturday was canceled.

To start the week off, the Bison traveled to Minneapolis on Wednesday for the University of Minnesota’s Gary Wilson Invitational. On the men’s side, Cam Landis had a successful meet. Landis threw a 57’ 5” to third place in the shot put. Later he went on to take fifth in the discus with a mark of 167’ 4”. On the track, freshman Quinn Roehl ran a 3:48.65 in the 1500m race. This time was a new personal record for him and placed him in spot ten on NDSU’s all-time performance list. For the women, Nell Graham had an outstanding performance. Graham ran a 2:09.25 in the 800m race. This was not only a personal record, but a first-place finish alongside the new Summit League record this season.

Following this meet, they traveled over to Des Moines, Iowa. Here they competed in the Drake Relays. Nell Graham continued her success for the weekend. Graham came out and ran a 52.61 to win the 400m dash. This time was the second fastest in NDSU History, behind her own record. Junior, Reagan Baesler, ran a 4:26.00 in the 1500m race. This time put her eighth in NDSU history as her second fastest time. This time puts her second in the Summit League this season as well. For the men, Cam Landis also continued his success. Landis threw a 56’ 1 ¼” in the shot put to finish in second place. Continuing with the throwing events, Matt Kraft had a great day as well. Kraft threw a 230’ 10” in the javelin. He placed second with this mark.

This week, the Bison teams will host their NDSU Tune-up on Friday, May 3. The meet will be held at the Terry and Donna Dahl Track and Field Facility. This will be their last regular season meet before the Summit League Outdoor Championships.