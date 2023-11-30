Holiday Music: Not on Repeat

I hope we can officially call it the “Christmas season” now since we are a full week past Thanksgiving.

Christmas movies and decor are basically the mainstream, and Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé, and Bing Crosby have emerged from their caves to take over every radio station, retail store, and business for the rest of the month.

Even though I don’t mind Christmas music, I admit that at least a few days before the actual holiday, I’m pretty sick of the same songs on repeat every time I tune in to anything.

A few years ago, I curated my own Christmas playlist, so at least when I’m in the mood for the music of the season, I have some control over what I’m hearing.

In the generous spirit of the holiday, I would like to offer my top picks to add to your Christmas playlist. These are songs that I rarely–if ever–hear in a store or on the radio during December and each one is, in its own way, near and dear to my heart. They stay that way because I don’t have to hear them 75 times a day for about 25 days a year.

“I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” by Gayla Peevey

This one may be a bit on the mainstream side, but I rarely really hear it during the holidays when I don’t play it off my Spotify. Recorded by ten-year-old Gayla in 1953, this year marks the song’s seventieth birthday, and it will live on in my playlist.

You will be happy to know that Gayla actually did receive a real-live hippo for Christmas.

The song is fun and light-hearted and reminds me of the kiddos I work with as a daycare teacher, but it is mostly just a song I don’t hear very often and fits the holiday criteria.

“Twelve Days of Christmas” by John Denver and The Muppets

This song is one of those that has been remade countless times by countless groups and artists, but dare I claim that no one does it better than The Muppets?

This particular version was recorded with John Denver for the 1979 “John Denver & the Muppets: A Christmas Together” TV special, and a similar version is recorded for the “A Christmas Together” album with the same singers.

This version in particular is not popular on mainstream holiday music sources, making it a bit fresher. Nothing tops Miss Piggy’s take on the “Five Golden Rings” line. Very cheesy, but it’s still nostalgic.

“The Christmas Can-Can” by Straight No Chaser

This song is funny. It’s fast. It makes fun of Christmas.

Basically, it’s a bunch of guys voicing what everyone thinks about Christmas at this time every year, such as Christmas carols being played before Halloween and too many presents, and who decided that Christmas is the holiday that gets all the attention anyway?

It can be taken as funny or ridiculous, but it’s definitely not overplayed.

“God is With Us” by For King and Country

Disclaimer: This is NOT a Christmas song.

What is it doing on a Christmas list? It’s here because it really could be. If you listen to the lyrics, it’s about Jesus coming down to earth, born in the middle of a tiny, occupied country to an impoverished teenager and her husband.

There was no kingly reception for the King of kings. There was no official royal declaration to the entire nation, no press release, no pictures, and hardly any gifts. His visitors were angels, shepherds, and kings from the other side of the world.

Yet, the world changed forever that night, and better late than never: we can celebrate this night now, for the rest of our lives.

“The First Christmas” by Riley Clemmons

It hurts my heart to NOT have my favorite artist at the top of my list, but my number one song is number one for a reason.

This singer is looking for the simplicity of Christmas in the birth of Jesus. A star, a baby in a manger, and a literal miracle this whole event was. It’s simple, it’s sweet, and it focuses on the true meaning of the holiday.

“How Many Kings” by Downhere

This song, guys. This song! I could write for days on these lyrics and still have more to say, but I’ll do my best to get my point across in a few paragraphs.

Downhere hones in on the miracle that Jesus’ birth really is. A tiny baby, born in a barn, yet the future of eternity. Almighty God, the Creator of the Universe, King of kings and Lord of lords, All-Seeing and All-Knowing and All-Loving, Eternal God, leaving heaven and His throne and all His royal majesty to become human and live here.

More than ever, our Gen-Z minds understand how messed up the world is. Why would Almighty God want to live and grow up and experience everything that is so wrong in this world?

What kind of God steps away from His glory? What kind of Father gives up His Only Son for billions of souls that may or may not want His love in the first place? How many kings would leave their own throne to live with and be one of the people they rule, only for them to reject Him?

The answer is in the song: Only one King, only one God, only one Father would do that for me. For you.

Why? He loves us. Nothing more, nothing less.

Conclusion

Some, maybe all, of these songs may already be on your Christmas music radar, but I hope there were a few new options to explore! I highly recommend each and every one of these songs to add to your own holiday mix. Even if these specific songs don’t resonate with you, there might be another by the same artist that sticks! Here’s to hoping that we aren’t entirely sick of holiday music before Christmas even arrives.