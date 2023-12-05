The Christmas Plant

The story of how poinsettias became a Christmas staple

Author’s Note: Research credited to Holiday Calendar, PoinsettiaDay. Com, and Brittanica.

It seems that this time of year is when the evergreen plants are the only green things in sight for the next several months. While evergreens and mistletoe are extremely popular for the holidays, another aspect of horticulture seems to take its turn in the spotlight more than any other: the bright, beautiful poinsettias in Christmas displays throughout this season. With their large green leaves and bright red accents, they definitely slay the December dress code. It’s easy to see why they earn so much holiday appreciation!

Poinsettia plants have earned their own national holiday, marked every year on December 12, in memory of the man who made their popularity possible.

The poinsettia plant was named in honor of Joel Roberts Poinsett, born in Charleston, South Carolina, on March 2, 1779. He spent seven years traveling in Europe and Asia but came home to fight in the War of 1812. In a different turn of events, he was assigned to be a U.S. Special Agent in Buenos Aires and Chile instead of fighting the British in 1810. He served in the legislature for South Carolina and was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1820.

During his time as a representative, he traveled to Mexico and published a journal of his expedition. In 1825, he became the first minister to Mexico from the United States. He served four years in this position and became strongly involved in the politics of Mexico.

His political career resume also included being leader of the Unionist Party in his home state of South Carolina and becoming secretary of war in 1837. He also traveled across the country and eventually reached Antarctica.

Today, his name lives on in the name of the flower he brought with him to the United States from his time in Mexico. The bright red and green plant was christened the poinsettia and has grown in popularity for the Christmas season.

The tradition dates back to the 17th-century Mexico. The flower was displayed on December 12th and pairs with the story of a young girl who presents the red star flower to Baby Jesus.

Ancient Aztecs also believed that the red dye from their “star flower” had healing powers, thus its significance was recognized even thousands of years ago.

However, the modern poinsettia popularity is thanks to Paul Ecke Jr. Ecke perfected a growing technique to adjust the branching of the plants, causing them to grow in popularity. Ecke and his father worked to establish the plant as a popular Christmas token. Their hard work was not in vain, making poinsettias the best-selling potted plants in both the United States and Canada today.

As for Joel Roberts Poinsett, he passed away on December 12, 1851. The day of his death marks National Poinsettia Day in the United States. The plant has a rich history on its climb to fame and continues to be a celebrity during the holiday season each year.