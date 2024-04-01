Bad Smell On Campus Traced to Giant Pit of Leftovers

This article is satirical and fake, including quotes. It is a part of our annual Rectrum special April Fools edition.

President Cook recently appointed a special task force after a slew of

complaints about the foul smells that blow through campus were sent to his

office. “We need to get to the bottom of this issue before anyone else leaves

their window open overnight and needs to fumigate their room,” he said at the

initiation ceremony for the force.

Leading the task force was Burton Mayfield, a self-proclaimed super-sniffer.

“You ever see Psych? They actually modeled Gus after me,” he said. “I used to

work at ski resorts sniffing people out after avalanches…just about put those

rescue dogs out of business.”

On Monday night the task force got to work and followed the scent trail to

the horrifying source of the smell—a deep, wide pit filled with something dark

and rancid. “People were throwing up, running away, it was terrible,” said

Mayfield with a shudder. “I’ll never forget that stench, not in a million

years.”

“At first none of us could tell what was in the pit, what with our eyes

watering and everything, but then I saw something that was definitely a grilled

cheese sandwich down there, and things started to click,” said Chip Podolinski,

another member of the task force. Their suspicions were confirmed when a dining

center employee appeared with a wheelbarrow full of leftovers. Either not

noticing or not caring that eight people in official uniform were watching him,

he dumped the wheelbarrow into the pit and walked away.

“It was a classic case of misguided composting,” said Mayfield. “Here they

were with a pit full of honey garlic chicken, scrambled eggs and meatloaf,

hoping that it would return to the soil, and instead, it was just suffocating

everyone on campus.”

The next step for Mayfield’s task force will be to have the pit emptied and

filled with dirt again, but they are having trouble finding anyone willing to

take the job due to the smell.

“We just wanted to do something nice for the community by adding nutrients

back into the soil,” said a representative from NDSU Dining when asked for

comment. “It took six days of working around the clock for our employees to dig

that hole, and now these people want to fill it? The smell will go away once

the composting part happens and everything turns to soil…probably.”

“I missed my own birthday party digging that hole,” said one Dining

employee, who asked to remain nameless to protect their employment status. “I

don’t want all of my hard work to go to waste, but on the other hand, I did

leave my window open the other day and now I have to burn everything made of

fabric in my room.”

Students are encouraged to reach out to administration to advocate for the

pit to be filled so that they can once again breathe freely outdoors.