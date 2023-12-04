Women’s Basketball continues winning streak at home with two decisive wins

December 1st Vs. Eastern Michigan

North Dakota State scored a 93-73 win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at the Scheels Center.

The game included a season-high for three-pointers with 13 threes made throughout the game on their path to victory. The Bison (3-4) were up 20 by the end of the half, with a 69.2 percent accuracy from three, Heaven Hamling and Abby Krzewinski started the game off by scoring the first six points for the team. NDSU would go on to end the half being up by 20 points due to a transition three by Hamling in a sudden fastbreak to Eastern Michigan’s basket.

In a game where the Bison never trailed, they continued to conquer the scoreboard by never having less than a 14-point lead in the third and fourth quarters. Eastern Michigan was brought along for the ride but couldn’t get the win because of the intensity the Bison were playing within the 2nd half. NDSU ultimately won the game by the score of 93-73.

Hamling achieved her second double-double of the season with 23 points and 10 rebounds for a season-high. Of her 10 shots for three, she made five, including three assists, two steals, and one block. Elle Evans also put up 17 points, with a team-best five assists. Abby Schulte and Abby Krzewinski also put up 12 points, reaching double-digit points for the Bison. Altogether, NDSU shot 50 percent from the field and 50 percent from the three including 10 individual players scoring.

December 3rd Vs. Mayville State

The North Dakota State women’s basketball team was back at it two days later against Mayville State, they picked a 91-68 win over the Comets at the Scheels Center.

The Bison shot 45.9 percent from the field, including five players getting to double-digits: Taryn Hamling (18), Evans (15), Koenen (13), Miriley Simon (13) and Heaven Hamling (12). NDSU as a team, achieved a season-best 55 rebounds, reaching the most rebounds in a game since the Bison played Western Illinois back in 2020.

In the first quarter, NDSU was down a layup with the score being 19-17 but rejuvenated the energy the rest of the game thanks to a bucket from Evans. The Bison continued their lead until the end of the game. In the fourth, NDSU exploded with 52.9 percent from the field and led by 23 points, ultimately claiming their second consecutive home win.

Avery Koenen recorded her first double-double with a career best 15 rebounds and season-high 13 points. Evans also dished out six successful assists and continued her double-digit scoring for the fourth straight game, putting up 15 points.