Album Review: “Ultrapure” by Briston Maroney

This weekend, I was lucky enough to go to a concert! I was graced by the presence of my beautiful editor, Hailey(not sucking up at all), and my also beautiful friend, Savanna. We took a nice little trip down to the cities to see none other than Briston Maroney! I’ve been a fan of Briston for a while now, so when I had the chance to go to his “Ultrapure” concert with my dear friends, of course, I hopped on it! I could talk all about our road trip, Target escapades, and time with my family, but that is not what we are here for. Today, I am here to talk about my favorite songs on Briston Maroney’s “Ultrapure” album.

My opinions are totally subjective, so I will not be offended if anyone reading this disagrees with me. With that being said, let’s get rolling!

1. “The Idea”

This song is pretty sad, I will not lie. Definitely not the kind of song you listen to for the good vibes. This is the kind of song you listen to when you are heartbroken. My favorite part of the chorus of the song goes, “I think I’ve finally given it up/ The idea I could ever deserve all your love.” I mean, come on. Killer line. That is definitely a journal entry kind of line. That’s what I love about Briston’s lyrics. He has a way of putting into words the feelings I can never seem to explain. This is not about me, though.

The intensely emotional lyrics in “The Idea” are not the only thing I love about this song, though. The melody also helps push along the emotion of this song. The song starts with a mixture of what I think is piano and guitar, although I am no musical expert. Along with these instruments is what seems to be the sound of birds chirping. This combination of elements provides listeners with a feeling of nostalgia and hope, only to crush every hope and dream with the lyrics. This is not a bad thing, though. It works very well for this song. This song feels like your childhood best friend finding a new best friend but in an adult way. I know that is a horrible description, but it is what I can offer you. I hope I have not discouraged you from listening to this song with my sad descriptions of it. I really do recommend listening to this song.

2. “Delaware”

This song follows suit with the sad vibe. I am deeply sorry for my preference for sad music. I do not know what my problem is. Okay, about the song. The chorus for this song says, “I want more than anything to be fine/I know you’ve been out here running wild/You’ve been riding back and forth over state lines, God knows what’s going on in that mind/You must be tired.” More fire lyrics. Briston has done it again. I don’t even feel the need to comment on these lyrics, because he has said all that needed to be said.

The melody of this song once again fits perfectly with the sadness of this song’s lyrics. At the concert last weekend, Briston performed this song acoustically. I think that just added to the emotionality of it. This song, in my opinion, is perfect for screaming in cars. Something about that chorus, especially the melody that goes along with it, hits differently in cars. Try screaming this song in a car. I dare you.

3. Sunshine

Woah! A happy song! Mostly! At least the melody is happy! The drums keep this song moving at an exciting pace. The combination of these drums with acoustic guitar pairs perfectly to make this song feel like sunshine–fitting for the title.

My personal favorite lyric in this song is, “I swear some people are alive and spend their whole lives just surviving so the ones they love can learn from their mistakes.” This lyric is not necessarily happy at all. However, it is so beautiful. Another wonderful line in this song is “Said you can tear down all the walls of all the places you called home, you can never walk away from where you came.” Once again, not the happiest line, but an amazing line nonetheless.

The end of this song is arguably the best part. It consists of Briston singing a series of “oh’s” with the accompaniment of various guitars, the piano, and the drums. This part of the song especially feels like sunshine. Give it a listen!

Unfortunately, I am running out of room to write about my favorite songs in detail, so I will share some honorable mentions with a singular quote.

Honorable Mention

Sunburn Fades – “Discoveries of these twenty-somethings, you never quite forget the first let-down”.

Sink; Swim – “Lately I’ve been missing all my old friends/Like I had them to begin with.”

Detonator – “Another sleepless night on the fact that you asked for advice about an ex-boyfriend.”

That’s all I can share for now, but I sincerely hope I have convinced someone to listen to at least one of these songs. Briston Maroney is indeed a lyrical genius. Please validate this opinion of mine by listening to his songs. I beg. Just kidding, I’m confident enough in my opinion. Listen anyway though.