NDSU Women’s Basketball wins against Omaha 84-70 on the road

In an attempt to keep their road-winning streak alive, NDSU defeated Omaha 84-70 at Baxter Arena

Five players hit double figures in points with Heaven Hamling’s 16 points, Abby Krzewinski’s 16 points, Abby Schulte’s 15 points, Elle Evans’s 12 points, and Abbie Draper’s 12 points. Together, NDSU (8-2 Summit) shot 51 percent (28-54) from the field and an impressive 83.3 percent (20-24) for free throws.

Krzewinski put up the first points with a layup in the first twenty seconds of the game. The Bison got up in the first quarter by 13 points at 24-11, thanks to a three-pointer shot from Hamling. Staying up in the first frame led to a tougher battle in the second.

Omaha’s Katie Keitges went on a fastbreak and sank a three-pointer, with 5:10 left on the clock. In a close battle in the second frame, Hamling passed to Miriley Simon, who closed out the first half with a three-pointer. The Bison remained on top at the end of the first half at 48-39 and continued their momentum from the first quarter into the third.

With 4:24 minutes left in the third, Omaha (1-10 Summit) made a free throw, and Evans got her hands on the ball. Passing to Krzewinski, she got the layup and free throw opportunity. NDSU continued working as a team and continued to stay at least 10 points ahead of Omaha. The Bison closed out the game with two pairs of free throws from Krzewinski and Schulte in the last 75 seconds of the game, to lock in the final winning score of 84-70.

NDSU recorded 43 rebounds, 13 points off turnovers, and 10 fast break points. Draper recorded a career-high 13 rebounds and 12 points, along with her game-high four steals. Krzewinski also hit a career-high 16 points from 6-of-7 shots up from the field.

NDSU Women’s Basketball will be back at home in Scheels Center, this Thursday, February 15th at 7:00 p.m., facing Oral Roberts.