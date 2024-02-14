Suggestions of Shakespeare for Spring

Even though we are moving past Valentine’s Day, it is still a time of year when love and fun are in the air and on the mind. Is the upcoming spring not a romantic time of year, both in the traditional sense as well as literary? And what could fit the season better than some poetry, especially by the Bard himself?

And, personally, I love some Shakespearean plays and poetry.

“Romeo and Juliet”

Probably the most famous of all of Shakespeare’s works, many people are familiar with this story. Some are critical of the validity of the romance between the leading characters, but I think that there is something romantic about the dedication and passion of a new generation ending the feud of their parents’ generation.

For the uninitiated, “Romeo and Juliet” is the only tragedy to be featured on this list and follows the two titular teenagers from rivaling families as they become infatuated with each other and bond over their distaste for the impact of their parents’ feud on their lives.

Most people likely vaguely remember this story from high school English class, but it is definitely worth another chance. I tend to prefer watching the play be performed, but a group of friends reading the script aloud together can be extremely fun, as well.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

My favorite of Shakespeare’s comedies, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” has a plot that is meandering and barely held together, which makes it a fun play to watch. The play has three intertwined narratives; all of which are excessively dramatic and ridiculous.

The story follows a group of four young Athenians in an overly complicated love square (not a triangle) as they wander through the forest on a summer night and are caught in the shenanigans of the King and Queen of the fairies. Meanwhile, a pitiful acting troupe is accidentally pulled into these events while they are practicing their play for King Theseus’s wedding.

With low stakes and chaotic mischief, this is a wonderful play to watch and has both funny and a few beautifully sentimental lines.

“Twelfth Night”

Another of the Bard’s comedies, “Twelfth Night” is another play riddled with miscommunication and shenanigans.

Some may be familiar with the 2006 modernized film adaptation “She’s the Man,” which follows the same general plot beats. A young woman, Viola, dresses up as a man and begins working for a Duke, whom she falls in love with. However, the Duke’s love interest, Olivia, has fallen in love with Viola’s alter-ego. Mischief ensues.

Once again, with low stakes and a ridiculous flare for overly complicated miscommunications, this is a play that leaves the viewer feeling light-hearted.

“Sonnet 18”

Many, if not most, people are familiar with this love poem. Beginning by comparing their lover to a summer’s day, the poem is an ode to the beauty of the narrator’s lover using nature metaphors.

“Sonnet 116”

Another love poem, this sonnet focuses on what the narrator views love as: a true and meaningful connection with another person’s mind. In this poem, love cannot be altered or shaken when it is a true connection.