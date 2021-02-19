Arctic temperatures cause mass disruptions in southern states

Tasim News | Photo Courtesy

Texans are facing unprecedented conditions with snow and cold.

New record low temperatures sweep across Texas and make dangerous conditions for residents

From setting heat records for the month of December in North Dakota to setting freezing temperatures in Texas, the U.S. seems to be experiencing some weird weather patterns.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) reports, Bismarck’s high was 57 degrees, breaking the city’s record high temperature for the month of December in 2020.

Since then, North Dakota’s temperatures have dropped to the negatives, but have not set any record low temperatures.

On the other side of the country; however, Texas is setting its coldest air mass in decades and is breaking record low temperatures “left and right” according to the Spectrum News Weather Staff.

Austin, Texas broke its record low temperature for Feb. 15 with a high of 25 degrees and a low of eight degrees. The wind chill dropped to negative seven degrees. The old record low temperature was a high of 38 degrees in 1909.

On Monday, Feb. 15, Dallas had a colder daily temperature than the biggest city in Alaska. Alaska is the coldest state in the U.S. with an average temperature of 26.6 degrees according to worldpopulationreview.com.

The NWS confirms that there is an “Arctic outbreak” that originated just above the U.S.-Canada border bringing winter storms and plummeting temperatures.

When temperatures drop below freezing, icy roads and power outages become the new unfamiliar reality for people who live in typically warmer states.

A 133 car pileup on Interstate 35W took place at 6 a.m. last Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.

The medical examiner confirmed the death of five or six people. About 35 people were transported from the scene to local hospitals and 65 people were treated for an injury on-scene or at a local hospital themselves according to the WFAA Staff. Icy roads were reported to be an issue across the state.

Today, The Texas Tribune wrote that approximately 14 million Texans are experiencing water disruptions and power outages.

Similar weather conditions can be seen in multiple southern states in the U.S.

