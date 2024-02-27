Women’s Track and Field Reclaims Summit League Title, Men Finish Second at the Indoor Championships

This past weekend the Bison Track and Field teams hosted the two-day Summit League Indoor Championships.

Going into the meet, the men’s team consisted of multiple defending champs and Summit League Leaders. Zach McGlynn put up big points for the team as he was the highest-scoring athlete in the men’s field events. On day one of the meet he placed second in the long jump with a personal best jump of 24’2 ½”. He later went on to clear 16’ 7 ½” in the pole vault and place sixth. On day two, McGlynn jumped a personal record of 7’0” in the high jump to win the event. Winning the event did not come easy, McGlynn competed in a tie-breaking jump-off to claim first. After a successful weekend, he was named the meet’s Championships Field MVP. An anticipated performance from Blake Nyenati did not disappoint. Nyenati led the league in the 60m hurdles previous to the meet. Nyenati ran a 7.75 breaking his school record to win the 60m hurdles title. Many great performances and titles were taken for the men; However, they fell just short of the University of South Dakota by 1.5 points. The Bison Men took second at the Summit League Indoor Championships with 163.5 points.

The women’s team has fourteen of the last sixteen Summit League Indoor titles. Last season they fell just short of the University of South Dakota and were looking to take back their title. On the track, Senior Salmata Korgho had quite the performance. Korgho not only won the 60m hurdles, she also ran a personal best, broke the meet record, facility record, and is second all-time in NDSU Indoor history with a time of 8.28. Kendra Kelley also capped off a spectacular indoor season running a 23.59 to claim the 200m title. Kelley also ran a 7.50 to take third in the 60m dash which was an event that scored big points for the team. Senior Ilise Jennings ran a 7.49 to take second in 60m. And also scoring points in the event was Anika Larson in sixth (7.57), and Salmata Korgho in seventh (7.67). Arienne Birch continued the success she has held this season as it is her first. Birch won the high jump clearing a height of 5’8 ½” and was named the Newcomer of the Championships after the meet. The women concluded the meet by reclaiming their crown and being the new Summit League Indoor Champions.

The Bison do not compete for two more weeks as they just closed out the indoor season. On Friday, March 15th, the teams will both travel to San Antonio, Texas to compete in the two-day UTSA Invitational. This will be the first outdoor meet of the season hosted by The University of Texas San Antonio.