It’s that time of the year again…spring break! Possibly one of the best times of our college educational years. I know a lot of you may be excited and ready to board those planes, but for another group of us, spring break is found right in our hometown! Both are the perfect way to spend a spring break because either way you can be focused on things you want to focus on rather than your school work. No matter what you’re up to, here are a few ideas that you can do to rock your spring break on a budget.

1. Backyard camping. Give yourself a getaway right into your backyard. Bust out your tent, grab some lights, and pack some snacks for a night under the stars but still in a close location to your house if by chance you need more blankets, run out of snacks, or just generally want to get back into bed. (I totally get it, you tried your best.)

2. Go for a road trip. It can be far or near, wherever you please! Go see a nearby landmark, or just drive for the hell of it! Some fresh air and an open road will do you some justice. Turn up the tunes or flip on your favorite podcast for the ride. Don’t forget to stop for snacks and breaks for leg stretches.

3. Visit a national park. It doesn’t have to be entirely full of intense hikes, begging for water, and dying of heat. The benefit of national parks is they can be whatever you want them to be. Set up a hammock to read the whole time or even take a nap! Throw down a blanket for a picnic and watch the clouds. Just getting some fresh air and a change of scenery will turn your spring break around, and I can bet you’ll make a second trip back.

4. Host a baking competition. This can either be between friends or even just for yourself! Find some recipes that are within your realm (or not–the kitchen won’t judge you if it doesn’t turn out right) and get to baking! Toss on that apron and expand your horizons in the kitchen. Then afterward, you can have the best reward and eat all the sweets you made! It’s a win-win.

5. Participate in a “you” day. Take one day to do everything you want to do. Grab the food you love that you’ve been craving, finally get around to that one hobby, and just spend the entire day doing things that make you feel happy. This one day alone will give you a total reset and make it feel like a vacation even if you are just in your hometown. It doesn’t matter if these activities are normally done in groups. Take yourself to that movie, take yourself out to dinner, or take yourself to a fitness class! There are no limits; it’s for you!

I hope all of you bison have a wonderful spring break, no matter what you spend it doing. Safe travels to anyone heading out of town, and wishing everyone staying put a relaxing, no homework break! We will see you all right when you get back!