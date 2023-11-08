Be Aware of your Possessions

I indulge myself in two things. One is good food and the other one is nice dresses. As I wear my traditional Bangladeshi clothes, I have to rely on my mother and brother who ship a big postage off to the USA. In the USA, it is very convenient for me to get fresh fruits and food, including Asian food. Eventually, I do not have to worry about that. If you ask me why only two things, then I have to tell you that I believe in minimalism. This concept of minimalism is not something you adopt overnight. I was not a minimalist before. After coming to the USA, I started practicing minimalism.

As an international student, I have to depend on the stipend I get from my department. From that stipend, I have to pay my rent and health insurance, buy my groceries, and maintain other personal and social responsibilities. If you get a bare minimum stipend, and then for being on your own, you have to figure something out for yourself. I don’t like having pending bills or borrowing money. If I borrow money, then I lose my sleep at night. So, I was after figuring something out. And this mentality of figuring something out helped me pick this concept up and practice it. In my opinion, this theory of minimalism does not have any disadvantages. It comes with a multitude of advantages that aid you in every possible way.

Now , what is minimalism? In simple words, minimalism is the process of identifying the most necessary things that you need in your daily life and eliminating the rest to declutter your life from distractions and the trap of possessions. Though my aim here is not to tell you to get rid of all the things that you already have, or throw the old things away to have free space and time in your life. Having said that, I know that one thing you definitely can do is to donate the items you no longer need to a thrift store, church, or a women’s shelter. This way it is guaranteed that you are not going to regret ever for your things as you know you helped someone.

You need possessions and it would be unhealthy to throw everything out of your life. So, for me, minimalism is practicing the method of having essential things and protecting your hard-earned money from spending on the things that you do not need. Eventually, financial freedom is what we get right after adopting minimalism in our life. Spending less on materialistic possessions leads you to save money for future and rainy days. You can spend less on material items, and more on lived experiences

To practice minimalism in your life, you need to take a few steps. Identify the absolute necessary possessions that you must have in your space. Think twice before adding that to your list of possessions. If you have an alternative, then there is no need to buy another.

Do not buy random things just because they are on sale. Whenever I see anything on sale, especially outfits or cosmetics, I used to buy that, even though I clearly knew I did not need that particular item. If you are like me, you are going to find it irresistible, even if you already have three lipsticks that look just like it anyways. Think about the implications it has. Focus on the things that you really need. Sales are there to stir an urge in you. Nowadays, sales are a trap to make us buy more and more. Instead of focusing on the price tag, when you are purchasing items, think about quality over quantity, and long-lasting products instead of accumulating low and cheap products.

Set a budget limit for yourself. It helps us prioritize things that need money to be spent on. If you allocate money according to priority, it is going to save you from overspending. Wait a bit to decide if you really need that or it is just another impulse purchase.

Eat home cooked meals. Though I am writing this article on minimalism, I indulge myself now and then in eating junk food. My favorite place to go is Little Caesars. No matter how cheap or budget friendly Little Caesars is, it is going to cost you money. On top of everything, eating junk food is not good for your health. To save my money and health, I am determined to stick to my home cooked meals. For you, my advice is the same. Cook at home and eat healthy.

In fact, to practice minimalism, you need the willingness to be thrifty. Being a minimalistic person helps you spend your money carefully, reduces your stress, keeps you focused on your goals. Spend less, and worry less.