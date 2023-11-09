A Review: Twenty Below Coffee & Co.

As a college student, I spend a decent amount of time at coffee shops. Whether it be to get work done, or just for fuel to get through the day, I spend more time at coffee shops than I probably should. Because of this, I’ve developed a few favorite coffee shops. There are plenty of fantastic places to grab coffee in the Fargo-Moorhead area, but this one takes the cake. The coffee shop I am referring to is Twenty Below. This coffee shop has two different locations, one in Moorhead and the other in Fargo. Due to the proximity to campus, the Fargo location gains a few extra points and is thus the location I will be reviewing today.

The Fargo location is three simple turns and approximately a six-minute drive away from campus. It is fair to mention that the parking scene at the Fargo Twenty Below is less than ideal. Although there are only a few parking spots on either side of the street from the store, you will still be able to find somewhere to park even if it just requires a little bit of walking and parallel parking skills. Other than the parking, Twenty Below is in a very nice spot in a quieter part of Downtown Fargo with a lovely boutique shop as its neighbor.

Prior to visiting Twenty Below, I had heard that their Nutella Mochas were to die for. Upon taste-testing one, I’d have to agree. These mochas are rich and perfectly nutty. They truly do match the well-loved taste of Nutella. The espresso obviously adds a little kick, but it blends with the flavors very nicely. The Nutella Mocha is not for the faint of heart, however. Those with any sort of aversion to chocolate would simply hate this mocha. For chocolate lovers, though, this drink is perfect.

Of course, I can’t just review one drink. My favorite drink at Twenty Below is the Kinnick Latte. This is a latte with maple and cinnamon. Their smooth espresso matches these flavors perfectly. Personally, I get all of my drinks with oat milk, but these drinks are wonderful either way. The Kinnick is the perfect drink for fall with its balanced spicy sweetness. Twenty Below also makes a fantastic Matcha Latte that is perfectly earthy and sweet just as matcha should be. Their chai is also amazing, as well as any form of latte. I have yet to find a drink that I don’t like at Twenty Below, and I don’t think I ever will.

Twenty Below doesn’t stop at drinks, though. They have a considerable offering of food items as well. They have breakfast items such as french toast and breakfast sandwiches, as well as many more lunch-y items. They also have a bakery case stocked with anything from croissants to cookies. Many of these options are gluten-free, as well; a very nice touch in an increasingly gluten-intolerant world. I am not gluten-intolerant, but I still thoroughly enjoy their GF Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin.

Apart from the food and drink items, Twenty Below is still an amazing place to be. The baristas are all very enthusiastic and patient. Even if you don’t know what you want to order, the baristas are there to help you out. Speaking from experience. They’re knowledgeable about the different drinks and are more than willing to help customers figure out what they want.

The atmosphere at Twenty Below is also incredible. The cozy vibes truly make me want to curl up on one of their couches with a hot latte and debrief with a good friend. Or study. I guess I could do that too. Even studying is better at Twenty Below. I will say that there isn’t a ton of seating at this location of Twenty Below. However, this is simply due to the fact that the store itself isn’t very big. They definitely filled every inch that they could with cute places to sit. These seating options include things like couches, benches, and high-top tables. Plenty of versatility for picky seaters. Twenty Below is also equipped with two bathrooms–a truly well-rounded coffee shop.

All in all, I would highly recommend Twenty Below-Fargo. The parking and seating are worth getting around. If you ever find yourself in downtown Fargo, try it out. Of course, there is the Moorhead location to try out as well. The vibe is different, but just as amazing as the Fargo location. That location is also equipped with a drive-thru, a parking lot, and more seating options; so if you’re down for a little drive, check that one out too. Try a Kinnick Latte! Or something else. I don’t discriminate. And don’t forget to tip your barista.