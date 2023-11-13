NDSU Women’s basketball wins its 1st game of the season with a 112-59 win over Jamestown

North Dakota State’s Women’s Basketball defeated the University of Jamestown at Scheels Center, 112-59. To win it’s first game of the season.

NDSU started the game with senior Heaven Hamling, winning the tip. The Bison scored first on a Marwa Bedziri basket to take the early lead. In the first quarter, the Bison put up 20 points, while Jamestown scored 10.

In the second quarter, NDSU continued their momentum, with a team effort of getting the ball in the basket. The Bison led 49-25 at the end of the 1st half, outsourcing Jamestown 28-15 in the 2nd quarter.

The Hamling sisters put up 13 points in the third quarter. Abby Schulte shot the three-ball well in the quarter. NDSU scored 37 points in the 3rd, more than any other quarter. They held Jamestown to 16 points in the 3rd to lead by 44 points after three quarters.

The Bison hit 87.5 percent of free throws during the 4th quarter to finish off an impressive home opener. NDSU beat Jamestown 112-59 for their first win of the season.

Overall, NDSU shot 46.1 percent on the court with all 13 players on the roster contributing points. Heaven Hamling ranks third overall all-time for exceeding the 200-career three-point mark, with 202 points. Evans also had a stellar game with 14 points, six assists, five rebounds, and two steals. Abby Krzewinski tallied 11 points, Taryn Hamling had 10 points, Leah Makenzie had 10, and Grace Massaquoi had 10. All contributed to the Bison hitting into the triple digits on the scoreboard. Abbie Draper snatched seven rebounds for the Bison as well.

North Dakota State’s next game is at the University of Minnesota on November 15th, at 7p.m, NDSU pulled off a program-changing win last season against the Gophers 71-65 at the Scheels Center. If the Bison are to do it again it will have to be at Williams Arena. The Gophers are 2-0 this season with wins over Long Island and Chicago State.