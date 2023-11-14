5 Things I’m Grateful For

I don’t know about you guys, but cold weather generally does not elicit the most positive of moods from me. So, in the spirit of Thanksgiving, this week I’d like to talk about some things that are bringing me joy right now.

1. Super Mario 64

I just started playing Super Mario on the Nintendo 64 again, and boy do I love that game. If you have access to an N64 or an emulator, I highly recommend checking it out. I’ve never beat the whole game, even when I was a kid and that was all I did, so that’s my new goal for this winter. 126 stars, here I come!

2. Libraries

They’re warm, they’re free, they’ve got wifi and movies and books – what more could I ask for?

3. Bad poetry

Listen, if I’m going to be in the pits of despair every day after 2 p.m. for no reason other than seasonal depression, I’m gonna milk it. I end every winter with a whole bunch of bad, sad poetry and a couple of really good poems, and this winter will be no different. It’s very therapeutic to put on some Morrissey and just sort of wallow in sadness every so often. Just make sure you don’t do it too often, or it might become the source of the sadness. Balance is key.

4. “Arrested Development”

Boy, do I love this show. I just started a re-watch from the very beginning and, truly, it may be one of Michael Cera’s finest performances.

5. Layering

Yeah, it’s nightmarishly cold out, but this means I can also just put on six of my favorite garments and call it an outfit. I love layering and wearing really hideous clothing combinations out and about because if I do it on purpose, it’s fashion. Warm, ugly, clothes are God’s gift to Midwesterners.