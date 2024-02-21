Women’s Basketball Extends Winning Streak to Five Against Oral Roberts and Denver

Oral Roberts

The NDSU Women’s Basketball team won against Oral Roberts at Scheels Center last Thursday, February 15th. The victory extends NDSU’s four-game winning streak.

In the first quarter, the teams both had a slow start to the game, with NDSU hitting double-digits with just 02:57 minutes left and just trailing by two behind Oral Roberts. The two teams went back and forth throughout the first half, but the Golden Eagles remained just five points ahead at the end of the second.

With five minutes left on the clock, Miriley Simon scored two points in the paint, but seven seconds later, ORU’s Taleyah Jones put up a layup to make the score even at 48. Heaven Hamling then shot a layup and a three-pointer to put the Bison ahead for good. In the third quarter, the Bison shot 63.16 percent making 12 of 19 shots.

NDSU carried their energy into the fourth quarter, with an advantage as high as 15 points, thanks to another three from Hamling. NDSU beat ORU 83-73 on their home court to keep their winning streak on a roll.

The team shot 53.6 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from three. NDSU overall had 14 fastbreak points compared to Oral Roberts’ two. Hamling achieved her fourth 20+ game for the season with her 21 points against ORU. Ellie Evans and Abby Schulte both had 12 points and Abbie Draper with nine points.

Denver

1,255 fans saw the North Dakota State Women’s basketball team defeat Denver University, continuing their winning streak.

The Bison (10-2 Summit) started the game with a layup from Abby Krzewinski in the first 30 seconds of the game. NDSU gained a 20-point advantage in the first two frames, gaining momentum. As a team in the second quarter alone, NDSU shot 75 percent from the field (9-12).

Throughout the second frame, NDSU kept up their energy with points from all around the team. Elle Evans hit 20 points, making it her sixth game of the season reaching 20 points. Evans also had seven rebounds against Denver. Heaven Hamling scored 11 points and a team-high eight

rebounds and five assists. This shifts her into the top five of NDSU’s all-time scoring records. Miriley Simon also contributed eleven points, and Avery Koenen with 10 points.

NDSU plays at St. Thomas on February 22nd, at 7 p.m., to keep their winning streak alive in the Summit League. They will then come home and face UND on Saturday the 24th at 4 p.m.