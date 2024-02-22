Fun Facts for Presidents Day

Author’s Note: credit to history.com, nps.gov, and nwhof.org

Being the daughter of two history teachers (both obsessed with U.S. history), Presidents Day is celebrated like an actual holiday in my household. With a fancy, themed meal and watching America-themed movies, I felt it was only fair to share my unconventional holiday spirit with the rest of the world. Thus, here are some random fun facts about various U.S. presidents.

James Madison was the fourth president and also the smallest president to date. Historians say that Madison stood at five feet, four inches tall, and only weighed around one hundred pounds.

Abraham Lincoln was the sixteenth and tallest president who was actually a wrestler in his youth and was apparently very good, as he made it into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Theodore Roosevelt, the twenty-sixth president, is the only one North Dakota can(kind of) claim. He had an odd menagerie of pets during his time at the White House; through the years, in addition to dogs, there were guinea pigs, a snake, a pig, a hen, a one-legged rooster, a badger, a lizard, a blue macaw, a hyena, an owl, a rabbit, a pony, and even a bear that was named Jonathan Edwards.

William Henry Harrison was the ninth president and had the shortest term of any president. After insisting that he give his extensive inaugural address in bad weather, he caught a cold that turned into pneumonia and died only 32 days into his presidency.

Harry S Truman, the thirty-third president, actually has a bit of a deceiving name. The “S” in his name does not stand for anything. It is simply the letter “S.” He was the second president who had this(after Ulysses S Grant).

Barack Obama was the forty-fourth president and has actually won two Grammy awards for his audiobooks in 2006 and 2008.

James Buchanan, the fifteenth president, was the only president so far who was not married. It was actually his niece who served as First Lady during his presidency.

Thomas Jefferson, the third president and author of the Declaration of Independence, died on July 4, 1826; it was only a few hours after his and second president, John Adams’, death.

I hope that you all go forth and use your new knowledge wisely. Happy Presidents Day!