National Houseplant Day

Tips, tricks, and benefits of growing houseplants

Author’s Note: Research is credited to National Day Calendar, Healthline, and Bloomscape.

There are two things in this world that I love to collect, and those are books and plants–although I’m running out of space for both of them at this point.

While books have been a lifelong love, I stumbled into my houseplant hobby by accident a few years ago. In the spur of the moment, I decided to purchase a small African violet at the grocery store and thus my obsession was born.

I know I’m not the only one in recent years to have added a few leafy friends to my life. Houseplants have seemed to grow in popularity in recent years, especially since the pandemic, and this fad doesn’t seem to be downsizing any time soon. National Houseplant Appreciation Day is celebrated every year on January 10th, where the fun of keeping plants can mix with learning the benefits.

Reducing stress

Keeping plants indoors has amazing mental health benefits. People who keep houseplants in their workspace or around the house find themselves more comfortable and soothed. The piece of nature on your desk can be a bit of a comfort item, and caring for the plant is a low-stress, feel-good task that makes one feel more accomplished.

Improve Air Quality

Plants naturally consume the carbon dioxide that humans breathe out. In return, they release clean oxygen for us to breathe in. Houseplants have been known to improve oxygen quality, so the more in one indoor space, the more the air is purified.

Some plants are better at this than others. Spider plants, Boston ferns, rubber trees, and bamboo are a few examples.

Illness and Injury Recovery

The tradition of gifting flowers to the sick may actually have some science behind it. Exposure to nature and the beauty of flower blossoms have been proven to quicken the recovery of patients. They have also reported less pain and a need for fewer medications.

Tips and Tricks

Many people are intimidated by the task of keeping a plant alive or don’t want to be bothered with the hassle. There are varieties of easy-to-care-for plants that require minimal attention and water.

Cacti, snake plants, aloe, and ponytail palms are all light on the water and the maintenance. I advise researching the best variety of plants that will work with the space you have if you are considering starting a plant collection.

In the dead of winter, with the start of a new semester, many of us can be looking for ways to add some joy. Houseplants are a great way to help boost our mood and give us some hope that spring really will arrive…someday.

In the meantime, some added greenery and the satisfaction of growing a living thing is a small way to bring summer indoors.

For the plant lovers who have already contributed to bringing nature indoors, National Houseplant Appreciation Day is a great time to add another leafy friend (or two) or take time to tend to the ones you already have.

Houseplants are a trend that isn’t going away anytime soon, and their recent popularity boost is definitely enough to merit a national appreciation day. Who knows – maybe that random purchase will grow into a lifelong love!