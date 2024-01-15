A look at the 2024 version of Bison football

2023 was a season of ups and downs for NDSU football, they had highs like the thrilling win at Montana State or the revenge game at USD in the quarterfinals and there were lows like losing to all three Dakota schools in one season. It was also a season that they should feel good about for the future as when your low point is still double-digit wins and getting back to the semis is impressive. I know this year didn’t end in a title, but the future is bright, here is what to look forward to in the 2024 season.

Most key players are coming back

There was fear in Bison Nation that after the season was over key players like Cole Payton or Eli Green would depart to the slightly greener pastures of FBS football but those two as well as Cole Wisniewski, Eli Mostaert, Logan Kopp, and Grey Zabel are all staying put for another shot at the Jackrabbits as well as the opportunity to win the school’s 10th national championship. The only notable players who have entered the transfer portal are Jenaro Ocama and Javier Derritt.

2. New head coach

Following NDSU’s quarterfinal win over South Dakota it was announced that head coach Matt Entz would be leaving to take the linebackers coach job at USC. Shortly after the loss to Montana, it was announced that Wyoming offensive coordinator Tim Polasek would be named the 32nd head football coach at NDSU. Polasek bleeds green and gold as he was an assistant under Craig Bohl from 2006 to 2012. He then came back to NDSU in 2014 to be the offensive coordinator under Chris Klieman from 2014 until 2016 when he left to take the offensive line coach job at Iowa. Polasek will bring the Bison offense back to its dynasty-winning ways with his power running game as well as the West Coast offense system that Craig Bohl installed 20 years ago. He has also kept most of the current coaching staff including QBs coach Randy Hedberg, and offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl who was promoted to assistant head coach. On defense, he elevated former all-American linebacker Grant Olson to the position of defensive coordinator. So far, the only coach that Polasek has let go of is defensive coordinator Jason Petrino. Polasek has already connected himself with this team and the coaching staff. These are early signs that the new coach already has a strong connection with his players and his coaching staff.

3. New faces to step for 2024

The Bison will go into 2024 with plenty of talent as the Bison have plenty of young players that they believe can be huge contributors next season. On offense, the usual suspects of Cam Miller, Cole Payton, TK Marshall, Eli Green, RaJa Nelson, and Braylon Henderson will all be back but it’s the development of guys like running backs Owen Johnson and CharMar Brown that will make the most difference on the ground as they look to fill the void left by TaMerik Williams departure. On the perimeter, the Bison only lose Zach Mathis, but this may be the deepest receiver room NDSU has ever had as other than Green, Nelson, and Henderson the Bison have uber-talented young receivers in Mekhi Collins, Chris Harris, Tyler Terhark, and West Fargo product Carson Hegerle to fill out a deep receiving core. The offensive line will continue to be dominant although they lose Jake Kubas, they were able to keep Grey Zabel around as well as picking up Marshall transfer Trent Fraley in the portal.

On defense “Code Green” will now be coordinated by Grant Olson and Nick Goeser. They also have plenty of talent coming back from a team that improved throughout the season and was playing its best ball in the playoffs. On the defensive line, the Bison will finally get to see Iowa State transfer Hunter Zenzen play after he missed all last year with an injury. The Mostaert twins return as well as Jaxon Duttenheffer and Loshiaka Roques. NDSU also has depth behind that in Kole Menz, Kody Huisman, and Kelton McCaslin. The linebackers will bring back plenty of talent to go alongside breakout star Logan Kopp. Guys like Luke Weerts, Marcus Gulley, Oscar Benson, and Enock Sibomana will all play big parts in the 2024 season. In the secondary, they had quite the up-and-down season as they allowed 49 points to UND and 33 to SDSU but they were able to write the ship in the postseason and they will have quite a cast to keep that momentum going. Corners like Marcus Sheppard, Najee Nelson, Reggie King, Jaquise Alexander, and Chase Nixon will be key contributors along with safeties Cole Wisniewski, Sam Jung, Ty Satter, and Ryan Jones to keep the back end free of any big pass plays.

NDSU’s 2024 team looks really good on paper so far and with the transfer portal opening again in April it will be interesting to see who comes and goes from NDSU at that time. The Bison look like a team that will be able to contend for another national championship come August. They have the ultimate opportunity to send that message in a season opener at Coach Prime’s Colorado Buffaloes.