How We Love Around the World

What’s the difference?

Like many holidays, Valentine’s Day is celebrated differently all over the world. Different traditions and different rituals can be noted across different countries. The important question though, is how are they so different from what we have come to expect here in the United States. In this article, I thought I would take a quick little dive into what it would be like to spend the holiday somewhere other than alone at home.

Mexico

In Mexico, Valentine’s Day tends to have a wider spread of celebration. It is referred to as the Day of Love and Friendship, or El Día del Amor y la Amistad. You can expect people to be celebrating with more than just their romantic partners. This time is to be spent surrounded by friends, family, significant others and any other loved ones. While the actual practice of celebration may be a bit different than what we do here, you can still expect to receive a similar gift. The gesture of giving your loved ones flowers, chocolates, balloons and other sweets is common in Mexico as well.

Sweden

Unlike the States, Valentine’s Day didn’t get popularized until around the 1960s. All Hearts Day, or Alla Hjärtans Dag, began as a concept that was introduced by the Swedish retail industry, but it later became a national holiday. While you can still expect to see couples out for a romantic dinner, Alla Hjärtans Dag is used as an opportunity to express your appreciation and gratitude for all the loved ones in your life. Since there was a heavy American influence, you can expect to receive similar gifts like flowers or jewelry. However, there is a special treat called Kärleksmums, also known as Love Cake, that is popular for this time of year.

Philippines

Valentine’s Day, or Araw ng mga Puso, is a perfect time to honor your loved ones. This holiday is typically observed by married or committed couples, but it’s still a great opportunity to have a memorable time with friends and family. Over time, mass weddings have become incredibly popularized and are now a common practice for the holiday. While the practices may be similar to the United States, Filipinos are noted for their regard for their strong family ties, and that makes this holiday incredibly special. You can expect to receive high-quality chocolates and a lavish bouquet from your lover followed by either a fancy dinner or a home-cooked meal.

Germany

One of the most notable differences between Germany and the United States regarding Valentine’s Day is the holiday’s target demographic. Similar to countries like France, Valentine’s Day is strictly for adults. You won’t see children exchanging cards and candy or friends getting together for the night. In addition, you won’t see Cupid flying around and ensnaring couples together. Instead, you’ll likely see little pigs offering flowers or posing provocatively on a chocolate heart. This alludes to the ideas of love and lust, all of which the holidays are based on. You can expect to receive typical romantic paraphernalia, like flowers or handwritten cards.

Argentina

While the idea is there, Argentinians don’t actually celebrate Valentine’s Day in February like we do. They celebrate Sweetness Week every year from July 1 to the 7. It began as an advertisement in the 80s and had some serious commercial success. This tradition has surpassed the popularity of Valentine’s Day itself and has become one of the most popular festivities in the country. Expect a kiss from your lover and a sweet treat from friends and family.