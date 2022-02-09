Valentine’s Day events in Fargo/Moorhead area

Single or taken, events hosted by different businesses and organizations around town enjoyable for all

Bored and looking for something to do around the Fargo/Moorhead area? This Valentine’s Day, be sure to take a look at the list of romantic events for dining, entertainment and activities.

Below are some local events taking place from now until the end of next week:

Love for the stomach

CHI Friendship Giving Hearts Day chili feed

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 10, come to the parking lot of CHI Friendship to enjoy some chili to-go and make a Giving Hearts Day donation. “Our chili cook-off winners from previous years will be providing their award-winning chili.”

Those interested in scheduling a delivery to help support CHI Friendship from the comfort of your home can call Grant at (701) 730-2976.

Milk Made date night

Lovers, or loners, can order a cheese platter for two; some mini cheesecake and choice of a four-pack from DCR Brewing, red or white wine or a four-pack of Flannel Fizz. If you’re feeling a little extra special, add a bouquet from Love Always Floral for $55. Total cost of the event is $75.

The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14 at Armory Event Center where people can pick up their goodies. Orders are due by Friday, Feb. 11.

Valentine’s dinner at Urban 42

Join Urban 42 on Feb. 11 & 12 for a four-course meal for you and your date for $65 per person. Enjoy sea scallops, poblano-zucchini soup, Chilean Sea Bass, cheesecake and many more.

Other lovely activities

Printing in Pairs

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, grab a loved one and pay $40 to learn new printmaking techniques in a relaxed and social atmosphere at Center for Creativity in north Fargo. Beginners are welcome.

Couples Valentine’s cookie frosting class

Looking for something sweet? Head on down to Montgomery home from 7 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 11 and decorate sugar cookies while sipping signature cocktails with your loved one.

Pay $95 per couple (ages 21+) and receive seven cookies decorated with step-by-step instructions, four complimentary drinks, cookie-cutter and scribe tool gift set and a recipe for cookies and icing.

Fargo Force game

Nothing screams I love you like tickets to a Fargo Force hockey game on Saturday of Valentine’s Day weekend. Come watch the team at 6:05 p.m. on Feb. 11 at the Scheels Arena

Frostival: FrosTAKular Show

At 2 p.m. or 8 p.m. on Feb. 12 the public can pay $10 per person to choose from two different showtimes to enjoy a live concert featuring music from Broadway musicals performed by a six-piece band at the TAK Music Venue in Dilworth.

Fargo Winter Blues festival

Wayne Baker Brooks, Shawn Holt & the Teardrops, Studebaker John & The Hawks and 3rd Street Blues Band will perform at the 2022 Winter Blues Festival starting at 3 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the Ramada by Wyndham.

For those who pay in advance, the fee is $30 while those who pay at the door will have to $40.

32nd Annual Sweetheart Ball

Those who want to help support families who utilize the services from Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Red River Valley should attend this fundraiser.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The event will take place on Feb. 12 at the Delta Hotel by Marriott.

Low Standards Valentine’s Dance

Join J.C Chumleys at 9 p.m. on Feb. 12 as Low Standards hit the stage. Invite your Valentine or Galantine(s) out for a night of dancing, or just grab a drink at Chums and enjoy the exciting show. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Romance Under the Stars

What a better way to spend the Saturday of Valentine’s weekend than gazing up at the stars? Bring your sweetheart to the MSUM Planetarium for a special night under the stars.

Pay $15 to enjoy the show on Feb. 12 at 7:00 & 8:30 p.m., Feb. 13 at 7:00 & 8:30 p.m. and Feb. 14 at 7:00, 8:00 & 9:00 p.m.

Frostival: Keep me cold Open Skate

The entire family can enjoy free open skate from 1 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Cullen Hockey Center. Thanks to the Scott Tobolt Foundation, skate rentals are free as well.

Retro Hearts

The Jasper Hotel lounge is offering guests a themed cocktail and a vinyl DJ playing a remix of retro love songs. Couples and pals can then take their ticket across the street to the Fargo Theatre for the showing of Moonstruck.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14 for $10. The movie will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Valentine’s at DCR Brewing

Those 21 or older can sip on local DCR beers and tune in to the love songs from throughout the years by Eli Davis and Keaton Will on from 7 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14.

More ways to celebrate the Valentine weekend