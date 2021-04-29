The casual fan’s guide to the NFL Draft

Lawrence is going first, Wilson is going two and then it’s anyones guess

The first three picks are all projected to be quarterbacks.

The NFL draft is finally here, with the first round taking place on Thursday night. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence headlines the draft, as he has been labeled a generational talent and has drawn comparisons to Andrew Luck. However, there are plenty of questions yet to be answered.

While Lawrence is locked in to be the first pick in the draft, where the rest of the quarterbacks will land is murky at best. Justin Fields came into the season as the number two prospect at the position and did nothing to lose that title. Unfortunately, he has been the victim of some unfair nitpicking and criticism which could lead to him falling out of the top 10.

Meanwhile, the San Fransisco 49ers are rumored to have their sights set on either Mac Jones out of Alabama, or fellow Bison Trey Lance. Picking Lance would make sense as he has tremendous upside and would be able to sit behind Jimmy Garrapolo for a year if needed.

Jones on the other hand has seen his stock shoot up the draft boards after the season ended for reasons that are still unclear. He isn’t an athletic freak like Lance and doesn’t have the arm strength of a Fields or Zach Wilson, however, he is rumored to be a top-five pick.

Another team to watch is the Cincinnati Bengals. It seems as though they have narrowed down their targets to offensive tackle Penai Sewell or wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. With Joe Burrow tearing his ACL last season, Sewell seems like the smart pick, however, the signing of Riley Reiff in free agency opens up their options a little bit. Picking Chase would reunite the Burrow with his former teammate at LSU where the Tigers offense put up historic numbers.

The final thing to watch for are teams who are looking to trade into the top 10. These teams could be the New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, or Los Angeles Chargers. The Patriots and Bears are looking for a quarterback, and if one of Fields or Lance starts to fall, they could pounce at the opportunity.

Meanwhile, the Chargers could look to bring in Justin Herbert’s former teammate at Oregon in Sewell to fill their glaring hole at left tackle. There is a chance he falls if the Bengals pass on him at five.

No matter what happens on Thursday night, it is sure going to be an eventful evening.