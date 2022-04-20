Ten things I hate about due (dates)

There I was one weekend hopelessly attempting to come up with a catchy title for an article to write for the Spectrum. Inspiration hit me like Will Smith hitting Chris Rock, out of nowhere and way past due. “10 Things I Hate About Due (Dates)” is a parody of the 1999 romantic comedy, “10 Things I Hate About You,” where I could write about, as the title suggests, the ten things I absolutely hate about due dates!

However, almost as quickly as the title came to me, I realized that there isn’t a single thing I hate about due dates. I mean, they keep you organized, they keep you on track and they allow you to schedule times in advance to ensure you can complete it on time. As a student, a due date is basically my best friend; without it, I wouldn’t get anything done.

Eventually, I had to resort to Google to see what other people hate about due dates to see if I agreed with any of them. I was soon disappointed to find that every article that came up was about why people hate pregnancy due dates. Not something I necessarily relate with.

However, after some thinking, I realized how ironic my situation really was. For those of you who have never seen “10 Things I Hate About You,” one of the plotlines in the movie is about a girl who tries her best to hate this guy. She looks for anything she can grasp to hate him, but in the end, she ends up falling in love with him.

Towards the end of the movie, she reads a poem she wrote with the very last line being, “But mostly I hate the way I don’t hate you, not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all.” This is exactly what I had come to realize about due dates. No matter how much I may try, I don’t hate due dates, not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all.

In the end, after this whole experience, I realized something about myself. My life is literally a movie.