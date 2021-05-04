Summer 2021 Movie Releases

Photo Credit | Warner Brothers

Everyone’s favorite time of year is fast approaching. The time of year where you don’t need to worry about that next homework assignment or that next big exam, you can just sit back and relax.

Some people are graduating and going off into the real world, myself included. Others are just taking a couple month break before their next fun filled semester.

This coming summer already looks to be a lot better than last. Vaccines are out there, and the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is on the horizon. Soon we will all be able to gather in large groups again, go to concerts, and head off to the movie theatres.

Movie theatres in particular are preparing for our arrival, some have already even opened. So many movies are planned to release over the summer in hopes that people rush back to their favorite theatre and buy their favorite popcorn.

But what will be worth seeing this summer? A lot.

Cruella

On May 28th Disney is finally releasing the live action prequel to ‘One Hundred and One Dalmatians’ in both theatres and on Disney+ through Premier access.

The movie follows the infamous Villain Cruella Deville as she descends into the evil fashion designer we meet in ‘One Hundred and One Dalmatians.’ Emma Stone will be portraying the titular character and it looks to be a fun ride for fans of the live action Disney adaptations, especially fans of ‘Maleficent.’

“Cruella” will surely be a hit for Disney.

A Quiet Place Part II

If horror is more your style, then on May 28th you can check out ‘A Quiet Place Part II” in theatres.

‘A Quiet Place Part II” looks to be a sequel and prequel all rolled into one. It will take place right after the first one and follow the same family as they leave their destroyed farm behind. The film will also show us the first days of the alien invasion that forced everyone to be silent.

Sequels to horror films are always a risky endeavor but ‘A Quiet Place Part II” looks to be just as eerie as the first. Here’s hoping it delivers.

In the Heights

Fans of musicals are in for a treat June 11th. The film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first musical ‘In the Heights” will be hitting the big screen and HBO Max on the same day.

The film follows people living in Washington Heights as they look to the future. The songs, the cinematography, and the choreography look top notch. Early reviews rave about it and it will surely become an instant classic.

If you are a fan of ‘Hamilton’ or musicals in general, then be sure to check out this film.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

If you are a fan of action films with two charismatic leads, then check out ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” on June 16th.

A sequel to ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard” this film will reunite Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L Jackson, and Salma Hayek for another fun action film. The first one was not a top-notch film but the chemistry between Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson made it a lot of fun.

Hopefully that same chemistry is at the forefront of this sequel.

Black Widow

2020 was the first year in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s lifespan that there were no Marvel films released. Finally on July 9th we will see the next installment in this huge franchise in theatres and on Disney+ through primer access.

‘Black Widow” is set between the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avenger’s Infinity War.” It will see Natasha Romanoff confront her past and fight against the villainous Taskmaster.

The MCU took a while to make a solo film for Black Widow and hopefully this delivers.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Looney Tunes playing basketball with Lebron James? What more can you ask for?

Hollywood loves to make sequels to old classic films and now on July 16th the sequel to ‘Space jam’ will release in theatres and HBO Max.

The film looks like “Ready Player One” but with basketball. We will see if it gets good reviews, but you should definitely keep your eyes out for it.

The Suicide Squad

David Ayer’s ‘Suicide Squad” was hit with negative reception upon its release, so DC is trying again. This time James Gunn, director of “Guardians of the Galaxy,” is directing.

“The Suicide Squad” will see the return of fan favorites Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Rick Flagg, and Amanda Waller along with dozens of brand-new characters. Don’t get to attached to any of them as many probably won’t make it to the end.

The film looks like it is going to be a thrill ride and a win for the DCEU. It is set for an August 8th release in theatres and on HBO Max.

There are so many more films coming out this summer that will hopefully draw people to the theatres. Make sure to check your theatre listings and social media for the most up to date information on all of the movies.

Theatres took a big hit in 2020 with COVID-19. Some say the age of theatres is dying but they offer an experience like no other. Hopefully these films can draw in the crowds once more.

Sit back, relax, check one of these films out. I for one will be watching each one of these, after I graduate of course.

Happy finals week, the movie theatres await.