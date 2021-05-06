Riley Dorau | Photo Courtesy

One of my favorite quotes is by Roberto Assagioli. He states, “There is not certainty; there is only adventure.”

I brought that to life when my roommate and I took a spontaneous road trip to Mount Rushmore. It was only the third week into freshman year and you would think moving to college was enough of an adventure for a while.

However, driving ten hours from Fargo to Mount Rushmore I found that there might be clarity in spontaneity. NDSU is located in a perfect spot to venture out, we are near Montana, South Dakota and Minnesota.

Montana is home to seven State Forests and 53 State Parks. South Dakota is home to Mount Rushmore and the Badlands, the state is known for tourism and agriculture. Minnesota is known for its lakes and forests, but it’s also home to the Twin Cities: Saint Paul and Minneapolis. The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota is the largest mall in the United States.

With balancing the stress of assignments and getting involved on campus one might question how do you find time to be adventurous? From my experiences, the answer is simple: you just do it.

You only have one life so do not be consumed on doing the same repetitive schedule every day. Whether it’s taking an impromptu summer road trip (regardless of the distance) or launching your own website, being spontaneous is not just an occasional treat; it is essential.

Life is too short to keep pushing things back or saying you are waiting for the “right time.” There will never be a right time; it is only now.

Spontaneity is often something that frightens people. Why? Because they are scared of the unknown. It goes back to my quote in the beginning, nothing is guaranteed but adventure is always there to help you stay inspired and allow yourself to experience beauty in ways you have not been able to.

All I ask is you do one thing for yourself that you usually would not. Do not be the person that lets life pass them by before they have a chance to enjoy the ride.