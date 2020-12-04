Friday freak out: the after quarantine bucket list is growing

Here’s an incomprehensible list of things to do after quarantine.

A bucket list is a great way to cope with existential dread, but during these times its also acts as a sort of target. When this ends, when we start really living, what are we going to do.

It seems exciting, doesn’t it? We can go to all of those places you wanted to go without a mask. Those places that we can go to can make money and pay their employees. The list goes on and on.

For some reason, the quarantine has brought a lot of people to this weird place where they examine their lives. It’s sorta weird, but I have had multiple conversations with people who are going through the same thing.

So in the spirit of existential dread, here are some ideas for your post-Corona bucket list from mine.

Ride a horse

This one may seem dumb but think about it. What an experience that would be. I have never ridden a beast of burden and, I’m not going to lie, it looks frightening.

I’m sure there is training involves, they probably don’t just let anyone ride a horse. If there is some sort of equestrian horse test I hope I pass but to be honest I don’t like my chances.

Travel to a Concert

I have never done this and I am ashamed. There have been opportunities but I have never taken the leap and driven out for a show. This could really be any concert, but I would prefer a large venue like a festival or a rave.

I am sure there will be possibilities for this. The world will be screaming for live events after a vaccine is widely distributed.

Host more dinners

No matter where I am after this pandemic, I really want to host some dinner parties. One of my great loves is cooking for others and seeing their faces light ups when they eat my food.

I would love to invite someone I barely know so I can hear about their interesting life and what they do.

Get lost

My car works great and this is a big country, I wanna see it before I’m old. I have missed a lot of opportunities to see things and meet people and I have passed up on too many of those possibilities.

I hope that ends because of this. I know that it probably won’t but I really hope it does.