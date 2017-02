Sadie Sholl: Junior, Biology Major

“I’m pre-optometry, I would like to own my practice one day. It is another four years of school after my undergrad; it’s a lot of school. The big picture helps, but there are times that are pretty rough. I get a lot of support from my parents; they are very proud of me. My dad didn’t finish high school, my mom didn’t finish college and I’m an only child. I don’t see it as an option to not go to college, so I suppose there is a little bit of pressure.”