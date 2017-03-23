Editor’s Choice: This Weekend’s To-Do

It’s hard getting back to school after a week away. It’s also hard staying at your parent’s house, where your main source of entertainment is the History Channel and NASCAR.

While being back in Fargo is slightly less sunny and definitely less warm than Florida, to welcome its students back to the university there’s plenty to do this weekend that will absolutely be more entertaining than cable television.

“Welcome to Hell, You’re Dead”

Walsh Studio Theatre

March 23 – 24, 7:30 p.m.

The student-run theater company is premiering their annual play this Thursday and Friday at Walsh Studio Theatre.

“Welcome to Hell, You’re Dead” was written by student Gregor Horvath and produced by an all-student team, including director James Fornes.

Earlier this year, Newfangled showed their expertise in the 7/11 project. With their skill already established, their latest production is sure to be a success.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit Newfangled Theatre Company’s Facebook page.

Fargo Film Festival

Fargo Theatre

March 23 – 25, times vary

The 17th annual Fargo Film Festival hit it off on Tuesday and continues through Saturday. Local, national and international filmmakers are featured in the event, including some critically acclaimed features.

On Friday at 7 p.m., the biggest film of the festival, “The Hero,” is screening. Starring Sam Elliott, Nick Offerman, Krysten Ritter and Laura Prepon, “The Hero” is a drama about aging Western star Lee Hayden (Elliott) after a cancer diagnosis.

While the festival already started, Thursday’s showings start at 10 a.m. with the screening of “Panic Attack.” The festival ends on Saturday with “Bon Voyage” at 8:20 p.m.

Tickets for students are $5 and are available at the Fargo Theatre Box Office at 314 Broadway N in Fargo, N.D. For more information about the festival and to view show times, visit the Fargo Film Festival website, fargofilmfestival.org.

“Hand to God”

Theatre B

March 23 – April 8, times vary

Local theater company Theatre B is finishing their 14th season with the Tony-nominated play “Hand to God” by Robert Askins.

A young boy in Cypress, Texas, engaging in the Christian Puppet Ministry, discovers that his puppet Tyrone has a life — and mouth — of its own. The congregation is shocked when this foul-mouthed puppet begins to make wicked insinuations and start some outrageous scandals. The church must then face their most primal natures, giving us a deliciously dark comedy.

Starring Jake Hundley as the young Jason and the foul-mouthed puppet Tyrone, “Hand to God” is sure to be a raucous end to Theatre B’s season in the Broadway Theatre Garage.

Tickets are $10 for students. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Theatre B’s website or by calling (701) 729-8880.

F-M Derby Girls Double-Header

Fargo Civic Center

March 25, 6 p.m.

This double-header will pack a punch. The home opener for the Fargo-Moorhead Derby Girls is this Saturday at 6 p.m. The girls will compete against the SCAR Dolls All Stars from St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Following the F-M Derby Girls is the newly formed men’s derby team, the Norsemen, who will open their home season with the Twin Cities Terrordactyls.

Tickets for both events are $10 for students with valid I.D. For more information, visit the F-M Derby Girls website.

The Fargo Improv Fest

Askanase Auditorium

March 25, 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.

A whole bunch of laughs are heading our way with the Fargo Improv Fest happening Saturday at Askanase Auditorium.

This is the first annual improv festival and boasts a variety of improv groups from the area and more. The festival begins at 5 p.m. Saturday with Improvinati and Donkey Hotey’s Improv.

At 7 p.m., NDSU’s own improv troupe To Be Determined Comedy will take the stage, along with Sports Team Improv Troupe and Breakfast for Dinner.

Super Cool Friends, Funny Fargo People and LineBenders start at 8:30 p.m. The final act of the night will begin at 10 p.m., and features THE PAiNTERS and Dilly Dall Haus.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the Fargo Improv Festival Facebook page.