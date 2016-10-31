Newfangled’s Annual 7/11 Project Hits the Stage

Seven plays. Seven writers. Eleven days. One set.

Newfangled Theatre Company, North Dakota State’s very own student-organized, student-produced theater company, presents their annual 7/11 Project on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The concept behind this project is innovative and provoking — two student designers, Cedar Remmen and Tangueray Nelmark Neeley, designed and constructed a set and presented it to seven student writers. Those writers then wrote an 11-minute play based upon the set. With only 11 days of rehearsal, seven student directors bring these different stories to life.

Newfangled Theatre Company is a branch of Theatre NDSU, but is completely run by the students. A student board makes budget and artistic decisions for the company, students design and produce the chosen material and students direct and act all of its pieces.

“Newfangled Theatre Company’s annual 7/11 Project is fundamentally what Newfangled is about,” Alex Kleven, president of Newfangled Theatre Company, said. “It’s 100 percent by the students, 100 percent for the students. We give freshman who have never written a show before the opportunity to have a script of their creation brought to fruition before their eyes by their peers, and that is what we strive to do. We’re inventing new opportunities for creative expression within our theatre department and throughout our entire campus.”

Kleven also added that this year, the project has moved from the smaller Walsh Studio Theatre to Askanase Auditorium to accommodate the large amounts of students the event has attracted in the past.

The 7/11 shows will run Nov. 3 and 4 at Askanase Hall at 7:30 p.m.

MORE INFO:

WHEN: November 3 & 4 at 7:30PM

WHERE: Askanase Hall

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: Facebook page, @newfangledtheatre