Death in the Bison Family

Two members of the Bison family died this weekend coming back to Fargo on Interstate 94.

Danie Thomssen and Carson Roney, both first-year students studying biological science, died after an accident around 10 p.m. Saturday after crossing the bridge over South Branch of the Buffalo River. Thomssen’s car lost control and slid into the guard rail in the median.

Haley Visto, a sophomore crop and weed sciences major, was also in the car during the crash. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department of biological sciences has started a journal project for the families of both Thomssen and Roney.

“We wanted to do more than sign a card so it came to mind of having two journals, one for each, that students, faculty and staff, especially those that knew them, could stop by and share a memory for their families or even just a note or message of sympathy.

“Being that we are in fact a family and so many of us truly feel that way, it might be nice for the families to have something from the NDSU community in one book,” a post by Tanie Boeddeker, a department adviser and lecturer, on Facebook said. She asked for the post to be shared throughout the North Dakota State community.

Boeddeker added via email that she has been in contact with the student body vice president, Anuj Teotia, to schedule a vigil for students, though no time or date has yet been set. She added the families will be given the journals after the vigil.

“The NDSU community is deeply saddened by this tragedy, and extends sincere condolences to the families, classmates and friends of Danie and Carson. As is our tradition, we will provide care and support to everyone affected by this loss,” NDSU President Dean Bresciani said in a statement.

“A sad weekend for the Bison family, as we lost two of our brightest stars. Prayers and thoughts to the family and friends. A reminder to drive safe and tell your loved ones you love them,” Vice President of Student Affairs Timothy Alvarez said via his Facebook page. “Be safe and take care of each other.”

Roney had plans to be a family practitioner back in Oakes, N.D. Thomssen wanted to be an orthodontist.

Thomssen was a member of the Pride of North Dakota, playing saxophone in the Gold Star Marching Band.

GSMB drum major Lane Flaten said Thomssen had a dream aspiration to be Minnesota Wild forward Charlie Coyle’s personal dentist, so as to keep his teeth perfect.

“Rest well, Danie. We miss you,” Flaten added.