Bison in the pros

John Swanson | Photo Courtesy

Ellefson has already gotten snaps with the Jags this season

With the NFL season in full swing for 2020, NDSU alumni have a big imprint on NFL rosters

For Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles, it has been a tough start to the 2020 season. The Eagles are 0-2 through the first two weeks, the first loss was at Washington 17-27 and the second loss was at home against the Rams 19-37.

Wentz is 50 for 85 through the air this season with 512 yards and two touchdowns. In week one, the Eagle’s offensive line let Wentz get sacked eight times against Washington.

In late March, former Bison offensive lineman Joe Haeg signed a free-agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Haeg had played four seasons previously in Indianapolis appearing in 55 games since coming into the league in 2016. Haeg’s new role on Tampa Bay is second-string right tackle behind starter Tristan Wirfs.

Billy Turner, another former tackle for NDSU, starts for a new team in the same colors as the Bison. Turner enters his second year in Green Bay after he played in all sixteen games for the Packers last season.

Since coming into the league in 2014, Turner had stints with three different teams. These stints including the Miami Dolphins from 2014-15, the Denver Broncos form 2016-18 and now with Green Bay. The Packers are 2-0 on the season including a win against the Vikings and Lions. Up next for the Packers is the Saints on Sunday night football.

Chris Board, a former Bison linebacker is on one of the most explosive NFL teams this season. Board joined the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 and has appeared in 33 games since coming into the league. Board and the Ravens are legitimate contenders to take the Lombardi Trophy this season.

Easton Stick almost got his first regular-season minutes last week with the Los Angeles Chargers. Starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor said he was having chest pains before the game against the Chiefs, which prompted LA to start the backup Justin Herbert.

If Taylor needs to remain sidelined for any more time Stick will be just one Herbert injury away from getting his chance to play.

Ben Ellefson and Derek Tuszka have both gotten some playing time in the first two weeks of their rookie seasons. Ellefson has gotten time on special teams and offense for the Jaguars. Most of Tuszka’s time has come on special teams, but the former All-American has managed to record a pair of tackles on the season thus far.

Several other former Bison players are also on NFL teams practice squads. These names include Kyle Emmanuel for the Las Vegas Raiders as well as Zack Johnson and Darrius Shepherd for the Green Bay Packers

Bruce Anderson is also on an NFL roster, after being signed then released from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then signed to the Colts practice squad on Sept. 11. Anderson is on the Colts Injury Reserve roster with an undisclosed injury.