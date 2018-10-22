October: It Only Comes Once

October is my favorite month. You have the perfect not too hot, not too cold weather combined with the changing color of the leaves. Super cliché, I know, but it’s actually so pleasant. This time of year, around October and trending into November is fantastic and should not be taken for granted. Grab yourself a warm peppermint mocha and a rake to prepare for this amazing experience.

Along with the perfect weather, it’s also the heart of football season. Your Sunday should be full of relaxation and football (or else you’re not doing them right). It also marks the ending point of tailgating for Bison football games, and we all know how much fun that is. Pretty soon, you’ll have to find a downgraded event to go to on your Saturdays.

These are the best few months to look forward to all year.

There are also many holidays that can be looked forward to. Halloween is more of a kid thing, but college students know that the parties will be extra crazy and awesome. Nothing like struggling to walk home on a chilly, spooky night. That may be a familiar sight this month, so keep your eyes peeled. You also have Thanksgiving, which I hope everyone is thankful for (yes, pun). It’s nice to be able to go home for a few days and spend time with your family after not seeing them for a while (unless you stay in Fargo during Thanksgiving, which I wouldn’t understand). Oh yes, there are also football games on Thanksgiving, just to add on to the already exciting day.

I should mention December is a pretty fun month, too. It’s getting to that point where it’s getting obnoxiously cold, but it’s still the jolliest month of the year. Also, winter break is during this time, something every student looks forward to.

I figured I should write about this while October is still here. That way people can read this and realize they should take advantage of the situation. Before you know it, we’re going to get to the cold and cruel months of January and February. This is arguably the best few months to look forward to all year. On top of that, it only comes once, so take in as much as you can.