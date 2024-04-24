You should listen to music that makes you feel good!

The end is in sight, so let’s celebrate!

Photo Courtesy | Vishnu R. Nair via pexels.com

Why am I the only one dancing down the sidewalks of this campus? Between classes, we’re all walking along sedately with our headphones on, wasting prime jamming time. As someone who struggles with seasonal depression, it can be hard to pull myself out of the winter funk, but despair not! The end of the semester is in sight! We can make it! To assist with accessing that feeling, I recommend checking out some songs that, in my opinion, feel like the return of the sun making us come back to life with the earth.

1. HOT TO GO! by Chappell Roan

I’m calling it early: this is MY song of the summer. The accompanying dance moves are easier (and sexier) than the YMCA. This song is about having fun and putting yourself out there– perfect for the next chapter of life and the change of seasons.

2. Foreverever by Leanna Firestone

Do you ever look around and think “wow, they’re really out here letting me be a whole adult. Who authorized that?” If so, this song is for you. For those of us for whom the end of the school year means returning home to our folks, it can be a reminder of how much we’ve grown, as well as how the person we were is still with us. “Her pain is my pain, I carry her with me.”

3. IDK How to Talk To Girls by Beth MaCarthy

Maybe there’s someone in a class you’ve been crushing on but don’t know how to make a move before the semester ends and you might never see them again. Maybe you grew up writing off your feelings for the same gender and now you friendzone yourself as soon as you open your mouth. Maybe you just love to complain. If any of those resonate, give MaCarthy’s angsty pop banger a listen, and she and I will lament our lack of flirting skills with you.

4. Share Your Address by Ben Platt

This one’s for those of you with better luck in love. The end of the semester may coincide with leases ending, and if you’re thinking of moving in with your sweetheart, this is the perfect giddily hopeful anthem. Also, calling theatre nerds: did you know the Dear Evan Hansen star also had an incredibly touching solo album? This is the one song from it that doesn’t immediately make me want to burst into tears.

5. Could Have Been Me by The Struts

When I need a reminder that life is extraordinary and so am I, this is my go-to banger. It’s the perfect tempo for my sprint, so it’s at the top of my workout playlist AND my “Do That Homework and You’ll Feel Better” playlist.