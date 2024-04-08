Women’s Golf Finishes in Sixth Place at the Golfweek/AGT Intercollegiate, Norah Roberts Posts Lowest Two Day Score in Program History

This past week the NDSU Women’s Golf team headed to the Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in South Carolina to participate in the the Golfweek/AGT Intercollegiate tournament. They were one of 19 teams participating in this three-day event.

Round 1

Round one at Pawley’s Island was a good one for Norah Roberts as she posted a career-best 69 (-2) to finish the day in second place behind Sarah Yoo of Cal Poly who finished one shot better than Roberts, finishing the round with a 68 (-3). Roberts had a par or better on 16 of 18 holes, including four birdies. Elise Hoven finished in 21st place posting a 74 (+3), her best hole was the 15th as she recorded an eagle and parred 13 other holes. The team finished in 6th place on day one as their total score was 295.

Round 2

Round two was nearly identical for the Women’s Golf team as Norah Roberts once again led the team but she shot an even-par 71 to remain in second place this time behind Hannah Karg of Coastal Carolina who led the field with a score of -3. Elise Hoven had an identical score of 74 (+3) to slip down the leaderboard to 29th place. Catherine Monty made a huge leap on day two as she moved up 33 spots to T-49 after recording a 72 (+1) for the day. The team remains in 6th place as they shot two shots better than the day before shooting a total score of 293 and 20 over par for the tournament.

The final round was canceled due to looming rain in the forecast so the team finished the 36-hole event in 6th place. Norah Roberts posted the lowest 36-hole total in program history as her total score of 140 (-2) put her in 2nd place at the end of the event. The performance led to her being named Summit League Peak Golfer of the Week. Elise Hoven finished in 29th, Catherine Monty finished tied for 49th, Madi Hicks and Leah Skaar tied for 57th place, and Cora Larson who competed as an individual, finished tied for 49th place. The Bison finished in 6th just five shots back of High Point who won the event. The 36-hole total of 588 is the lowest in NDSU program history.

The team goes back to work this week at the Stampede at the Creek in Omaha, Nebraska on April 8th.