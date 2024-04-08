Peak Fiction According To Me

TV shows I love a little extra

I personally have a horrible time trying to watch new TV shows. I prefer to rewatch ones that I already know I like. I almost always have something playing, and TV shows are no exception. I may prefer to rewatch shows, but it’s always an awesome feeling to find a new one to add to my roster. However, I will always have my personal favorites.

“Malcolm in the Middle”

This is very easily my favorite show to ever exist, and it always will be. Realistically, I’ve probably seen every episode of this series anywhere from 15 to 20 times. It’s one that I’ve been watching since elementary school—thanks to my older sister for introducing it to me—and it is still one that I routinely put on. The show follows Malcolm, a diagnosed genius, and his dysfunctional family throughout their daily lives. With a control freak mother, goofball father and brothers to drive him crazy, Malcolm has to navigate his life being a young teen. This is one of those “hilarity ensues” moments, and I think that’s pretty accurate. I really love this show and I love sharing it with other people.

Overall rating: 10/10

“Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul”

I put these together as a category due to the fact that “Better Call Saul” is a spin-off of “Breaking Bad,” and I really enjoy both shows. I think both are pretty great, but I think I like “Better Call Saul” more than “Breaking Bad”—but just barely. Hear me out though; the difference between the two is very slim. I just think that “Better Call Saul” is a little more cohesive and has a better flow. While one focuses on meth-kingpin, Walter White, and how he became Heisenberg, the other focuses on the lawyer who made it all possible, James “Saul Goodman” McGill. It is so much fun to watch “Better Call Saul” after watching “Breaking Bad” and seeing how and why things were the way they were. I don’t recommend watching one without the other, but hey, do whatever you want.

Overall rating: 9.5/10 and 9.8/10

“CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”

Out of all the crime shows that are out there, this one is by far my favorite. There’s nothing wrong with others like “Criminal Minds” and “Law and Order: SVU,” I just personally found this one more interesting. I’m particularly fond of the characters they have in this show compared to others, and I am just generally more interested in the idea of forensics. Plus, since this show premiered over 20 years ago, it’s really cool to see the advancement of forensic science throughout the seasons. It’s imperative that you choose the right show and not “CSI: Miami” or “CSI: New York.” It has to be the original!

Overall rating: 9/10

“Dexter”

This was a show that my mom watched a lot while I was growing up, and when I watched it for the first time, I understood why. The show follows Dexter Morgan, a lifelong psychopath turned serial killer, who works at the Miami-Metro Police Department. Instead of becoming like the people he hunts down at work, he follows a self-proclaimed code. It’s one of those shows where you know the protagonist is technically “one of the bad guys,” but you can’t help but root for them anyways. I didn’t watch “Dexter” for the first time until recently, but I can tell that this is one that I’ll keep around for a while.

Overall rating: 8.9/10

“The Sopranos”

If you’ve never seen this show, I highly recommend it but with caution. This show does have graphic content and language, but that’s what comes with the territory. By following Anthony Soprano, a member of the New Jersey mafia, it captures the struggles that come from both his personal and professional lives. This is regarded as being one of, if not the best, shows to ever exist, and I have to say that I agree with it as well. It’s another one that I didn’t get around to watching until recently, but I’ve already seen it twice and I can sense another re-watch happening in a few months.

Overall rating: 10/10