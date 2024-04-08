Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Teams Host Annual NDSU Spring Classic

Last Friday, NDSU Track and Field Hosted their NDSU Spring Classic Track Meet at the Terrence Dahl and Donna Beres Track Complex.

For the men’s side of the meet, the team continued advancements and new personal records. For the throwing events, Kaden Pastian threw a 201’ 9” to win the Hammer-throw. This mark set his new personal best. In the shot-put, Cam Landis rocked his event and threw a 55’ 11 ¼” to win the shot-put. On the track, Jayden Murdock ran his best time in the 100m dash with a time of 10.49 which put him at 10th fastest in NDSU history. Murdock also went on to take third in the 200m dash running a 21.89. Alongside him in this event was Blake Boyster in fourth (21.91), and winning the event was Jayden Williams with a time of 21.73. Lastly, for the jumps, Freshman Carlton Mukurazita jumped a 49’ 1 ½” to win triple jump. This would have placed him eighth in NDSU history; However, the wind was above the allowable limit. Also in this event was Lorenzo Andrews who was runner-up to Mukurazita with a mark of 47’ ¾”.

For the Women, Lexi Maples was the star of the meet. Lexi Maples came out and threw a 203’ in the Hammer Throw. The senior did not only win the hammer throw, but she is now eighth in NDSU history and is ranked among the Top 30 this season for the NCAA. On the jumper’s side, Arienna Birch once again won the high jump, clearing 5’6 ½” despite heavy wind conditions. For the promising hurdles crew this season, Kaci Cooper and Angel Pratt placed first and second in the 400m hurdles. Pratt placed second with a time of 1:02.99, and Cooper took the title on Friday running a 1:02.49.

This weekend, the Bison will travel to California again. The team’s will be split up and competing in three different meets. Thursday, April 11th will be the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate meet in Long Beach, California hosted by Long Beach State University. Long Beach will host another two-day meet right after on Friday and Saturday named their Beach Invitational meet. Also happening Thursday through Saturday will be the Bryan Clay Invitational. This meet will be hosted by the Azusa Pacific Cougars in Azusa, California.