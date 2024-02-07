Valentine’s Day: Friends Edition

I’m sure when you think of February you think of Valentine’s Day. There tends to be a lot of pressure around when to get people gifts, how to celebrate, how to enjoy the holiday, etc. Valentine’s Day is as simple as just spending quality time with those you love, when it’s put like that it doesn’t sound so scary now does it? To break it down even further, we will be going over 10 ways to knock Valentine’s Day out of the park. So, take a look through these options with your valentine in mind whether that’s your best friend, roommate/s, partner, or whoever else receives this designated name. Let’s get right into it.

1. Coming in at number one is hosting a movie marathon. Get the perfect set-up going, maybe tap into your fort-making skills back in pre-K, and really go all out. Have a lineup of movies at the ready, and get to popping some popcorn!

2. Make dessert together. If you’re feeling ambitious, you can look up fun new recipes for desserts that look good, or you can keep it classic and make a fan favorite. The whole process of baking is a fun activity within itself and then afterwards you get the reward of a sweet treat. Win-win.

3. This one can go one of two ways. Either fight for a reservation at your favorite restaurant or set up a Valentine’s Day potluck. Get a group of friends together and have each person bring something different to the table. Save the effort and money from a dinner reservation by doing it in the comfort of your own home. Knowing everyone’s food choices you can even make little menus to liven it up.

4. If you’re of age, consider going to a wine tasting or brewery. It gives a very classy feel to the holiday, plus you can broaden your horizons and expand your palette. Try some new drinks, you just may find your new go-to.

5. Host a game night! This could even be paired with before or after your little get-together for a potluck! Pool together all the classic board games and start separating into teams! Friendly competition is incoming.

6. Secret Cupid gift exchange. That’s right– it’s very similar to Secret Santa around Christmas time, but this one is strictly for Valentine’s Day. Put all your names in a hat and then randomly select your person! Set a spending limit so everyone is on the same page!

7. Break out of your comfort zone and go see some stand-up comedy on Valentine’s Day. Comedians are sure to have some pretty funny stories and punchlines lined up, so I’m sure it would be a good one. Luckily for you, there’s stand-up every Wednesday night at the Cellar in downtown Fargo!

8. Go shopping. Sometimes you just wanna get yourself a little something. Grab some buddies and hit the mall to pick out that gift you’ve been eyeing for forever.

9. Volunteer together. It’s always the right time to give back to the community, and if you’re not really into the whole Valentine’s Day thing, volunteering is the perfect opportunity to dive into some good work.

10. Go to Clay Your Way right here in Fargo! Hit the road and paint some custom clay pieces and in a week you can go back and pick them up once they are fired! Your work will turn out amazing and it’s a really fun activity to share with someone.

Whatever you choose to do this Valentine’s Day, do it the way you want. Whether it involves just you for a self-care night, or a big group of friends, don’t let this holiday pass you by. Happy Valentine’s Day bison!