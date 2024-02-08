Club Spotlight: NDSU Career and Advising Center

This week’s club spotlight is tuning into the NDSU Career and Advising Center. This one actually happens to be a personal favorite of mine, just because of how helpful it is to college students. Everyone should know about it. NDSU Career and Advising has closets full of professional clothing for students to wear to interviews, they help you prepare for interviews with mock ones, and they will even help search for jobs with you. They do so much to help students reach their full potential, and the best part is that you have access to them for the rest of your life. If you need career guidance 20 years after you graduate, they are there for you. Email them at ndsu.cac@ndsu.edu.