Track and Field Teams Compete in California Over the Weekend

From April 11 through April 13, the NDSU Men’s and Women’s track teams competed in three different meets. Azusa Pacific University hosted its Bryan Clay Invitational over those three days. Long Beach State hosted two different meets: on Thursday, the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate Meet, and Friday through Saturday, their Beach Invitational Meet.

At the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate Meet, Lexi Maples moved up to third on NDSU’s Hammer Throw all-time list. Maples threw a 213’ 2” on Thursday to win the event. Currently, she is 10th in the NCAA. On the track, Ilise Jennings moved up on the 100m all-time list. Jennings ran an 11.58, which is a new personal best, and moved her up to spot number four. Freshman Michael Haugo jumped 24’ 5” to tie for eighth all-time in the long jump at NDSU. Continuing his success this season, Jarod White took eighth at the meet clearing 16’ 11” in the pole vault. Also placing in the meet was Redshirt freshman, Carter Elde. Elde ran the 400m hurdles with a time of 53.45 to take eighth.

Following the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate Meet was Long Beach’s Beach Invitational. Senior Matt Kraft threw a 233’ 1” in the javelin to now rank in the NCAA’s Top 25 for the season. Also on the NCAA list is the pole vault star, Jarod White. White is now eighteenth on the NCAA’s performance list for this season. He cleared 17’ 7” to improve his school record. Aaron Cummings moved up to fourth all-time on the outdoor pole vault list. He cleared 16’ 11” at the meet. In the discus, Cam Landis threw an exciting new personal best. Landis marked 172’ 9”, now ranking ninth in Bison history.

Azusa Pacific University’s three-day meet entailed many exciting performances over the weekend. Nell Graham broke the NDSU 400m dash record on Saturday. Graham ran a 52.57 to break the 10-year-long standing record. Excitingly, this now puts Graham in the NCAA Top 30 this season. Graham also contributed to a winning 4x400m relay team. The team consisted of Graham, Kendra Kelley, Bailee Dierks and Allie Niska. The team took the title with a time of 3:39.11. Bailee Dierks went on to run a 13.95 in the meet to take tenth. Salmata Korgho led the event for the Bison with a time of 13.77 to place sixth.

This weekend, the Bison Men and Women will host their Bison Open on Friday, April 19.