Softball Swept by SDSU in Three Game Series at Home

In a tough series against South Dakota State, North Dakota State was swept 3-0 in Summit League play last weekend with two losses in a doubleheader on Saturday and then another loss Sunday morning at home.

In the first game, SDSU (11-0 Summit) got the only run of the game when Lindsey Culver hit a home run in the first inning over the left field wall to give the Jacks the lead. The Bison continued to fight with Anjolee Aguilar-Beaucage, Bella Dean and Rylee Henderson all having hits, but couldn’t push a run accross. The Jackrabbits secured the win in the first game of the double-header.

In the second game, the Jackrabbits came out strong with four runs at the top of the second inning. Jasmyn Yessian got an RBI, allowing Chloe Woldruff to advance to third and Riley Leadstrom to score in the fourth. Unfortunately, SDSU responded by putting up three more runs. The Bison had five hits in the game, two coming from Emilee Buringa, and one hit each from Aguilar-Beaucage, Woldruff and Zoe King. NDSU lost the second game 7-1 and ended the doubleheader with two losses.

Back for the series finale on Sunday, the Jackrabbits again scored two runs in the first inning and later received another in the third. Savy Williams tossed three strikeouts with only one walk. The hits for the game consisted of Henderson, King and Yessian. The Bison fought, but SDSU ended up securing the win for the third game, 3-0.

On April 20 and 21, the Bison will continue Summit League play, this time against the University of North Dakota, playing in Grand Forks with both days games starting at 1 p.m.