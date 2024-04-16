Baseball goes 2-2 on the road; Logan Knight Named Summit League Pitcher of the Week

Minnesota (April 9)

North Dakota State baseball was back on the road Tuesday night, falling to Minnesota 11-3 at Siebert Field.

NDSU used eight different pitchers in the contest. Julien Hachem earned two strikeouts during his first career start while Skyler Riedinger threw a team-high three strikeouts during his one inning of work.

The Bison collected nine hits as a team. Colton Becker went 3-for-4 at the plate, including one double and one RBI. This was Becker’s third multiple-hit game this season.

The Gophers started strong, scoring one run in the first inning and then an additional six in the second of five hits, having a seven-run advantage early on. As the fourth inning came along, Cadyn Schwabe connected with an RBI triple, making it his third of the season. The hit to right-center brought in Jake Schaffner. Following that, Becker hit an RBI double off the wall in left-center, bringing in Schwabe to then be trailing by five. Minnesota scored two more runs each in the next two innings to extend their lead to 11-2 by the start of the seventh inning. Although Davis Hamilton made it to home in the seventh, the score remained 11-3 to the end.

Northern Colorado (April 12)

After getting defeated by Minnesota, NDSU headed to Northern Colorado for a three-game series over the weekend, barely losing in game one 13-12 at Jackson Field.

Leland Wilson started on the mound, throwing a career-high six strikeouts during his five innings. Joey Danielson threw in the final inning of the game, earning two strikeouts.

Jack Steil went 3-for-5 at the plate and got four RBIs, tying his career-high. Jake Schaffner got his first home run of the season in the first inning to start it off for the Bison.

The Bison combined for a season-high 17 hits in the first game of the series. Five players had multiple hits in the game. It marked the most hits for NDSU in a single game since playing Texas State last season, scoring 20. NDSU scored a season-high 12 runs and a season-high five bases. Cadyn Schwabe and James Dunlap made it home three times. Schwabe also recorded two stolen bases. He now has 51 career stolen bases, ranking him second in Bison history.

Both teams put up four runs in each in the opening inning. In the second inning, Northern Colorado responded to a fielding error by making the lead 6-4. The Bison came back to score four runs in the third to take the lead over once again, 8-6. Colten Becker contributed to the inning by hitting a three-run home run to left field.

The Bison continued to score throughout the game, earning three runs in the fourth inning and one in the fifth, stretching their lead to 12-7 after Schaffner hit an RBI single up the middle, passing the second basemen. The Bears then slowly got their way back into the lead. The Bears scored two runs in the sixth and one in the eighth to get within two of the Bison, 12-10. Northern Colorado managed to get ahead in the ninth by scoring three more runs with Kai Wagner hitting a walk-off RBI double down the third base line to win 13-12.

Northern Colorado (April 13)

After a tough loss in the series opener, NDSU took over game two, beating Northern Colorado 3-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Logan Knight tossed a career-high 10 strikeouts in seven innings with one walk and one run. He threw five scoreless innings before Northern Colorado was able to get on the board in the sixth. Joey Danielson got his seventh save of the season. He earned two strikeouts in 1.1 innings.

The Bison brought in six hits as a team, with Cadyn Schwabe getting two and one run.

The first two innings remained scoreless for both teams until Jake Schaffner hit an RBI single in the third inning to left field to make the score 1-0. Northern Colorado didn’t respond until three frames later, tying the contest, 1-1 in the sixth. In the seventh inning, Jack Steil cranked an RBI double into left field to take the lead, 2-1. Colten Becker then stretched the lead for NDSU by bringing a run in on a sacrifice fly to make the score 3-1. The Bears tried to come back in the ninth with an RBI single, but Danielson shut them down with back-to-back strikeouts to get the win, 3-2.

Northern Colorado (April 14)

In the series finale, North Dakota State ended on top of Northern Colorado, 11-4 on Sunday afternoon.

Landon Koeing earned his first win of his career throwing three strikeouts in five innings. Skyler Riedinger collected three strikeouts in the final inning of the contest.

The Bison totaled 14 hits with five different players recording multiple. Sam Canton went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and one run. Cadyn Schwabe scored three runs with two hits, two RBIs and one stolen base. Schwabe’s career total is now 52 stolen bases, making him tied for the most career-stolen bases in NDSU history (Tim Colwell 2011-14).

The scoring started with an RBI single in the second inning by Northern Colorado (7-27-1). In the third inning, James Dunlap hit an RBI double to tie the game, 1-1. Canton finished the inning with a two-run single to take the lead, 3-1. The Bears tied it up in the fifth, scoring two runs to make the score 3-3. NDSU responded in the sixth inning by scoring three runs on four hits. Garret Hill recorded an RBI double before Kyle Law cranked an RBI single to third. Hill then scored on a throwing error. Will Busch finished the inning with another RBI double to make the score 6-3. After Dunlap brought in a run in the seventh inning with an RBI single to stretch the lead to 7-3, NDSU went on to earn two more runs in the eighth with an RBI from Schwabe. Colten Becker then got an RBI single to increase the lead to 9-3. Hill scored on a wild pitch and Schwabe walked with bases loaded to send across the final run in the ninth frame to secure the win 11-4 in the series finale.

After Logan Knight led the Bison to a 3-2 win, the junior was named Summit League Peak Player of the Week. The London, Ontario, native recorded a 1.29 ERA in the contest and held Northern Colorado to a .231 batting average. This was the first time in his career to receive this honor and has now won each of his last three games on the mound, allowing just one earned run over seven innings. Schwabe was nominated for Player of the Week as well.

North Dakota State is now 10-22 overall and 7-5 in the Summit League. They will be back on the field on Tuesday at Minnesota with the first pitch set for 6 p.m.