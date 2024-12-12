The Dining Centers Want Me to Get Salmonella

Frankly, I’m getting scared.

The dining centers here at NDSU have a problem. Well, they have plenty, but right now I’d like to focus on just one: the fact that they’re seemingly unable to cook ground beef to a safe temperature, and no one cares. I’ve been given burgers and taco meat that are BRIGHT pink in the center three times in the past month at NDSU dining centers, particularly West. I brought it up to staff the first two times and got a surprised apology, but nothing seems to change. This isn’t totally the staff’s fault, since the dining centers are primarily manned by grossly underpaid students. But seriously–I’ve browned enough ground beef in my life to know when it’s done, and the dining centers undercook it consistently enough that I’ve totally stopped eating the burgers. I’m getting a little sick of finding red in my burger other than the tomato. Cuts of beef like steak or roast can be cooked rare and still be food safe, but ground meat cannot. The fact that this is happening exclusively with ground beef is not only concerning, but also possibly the most dangerous ingredient to play fast and loose with cook time on. Come on, NDSU. The dining centers are overpriced, staff are underpaid, and food is under-spiced already (looking at you, “butter chicken”). Must it also be undercooked?