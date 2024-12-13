2024 Albums That Deserve More Attention

2024 has been a terrific year for music overall, with a lot of heavy hitters dropping heavy hits across all genres. As we reach the end of the year, with a lot of year-end “best of” (or “worst of!”) lists and “wrapped” lists dropping, I thought I should share with you some of the albums I loved this year that I believe deserved more attention.

Beth Gibbons–Lives Outgrown

Many of us might know Beth Gibbons for her incredible work with the trip-hop legends Portishead. Beth has not dropped a lot of solo material outside of a few nuggets here and there, while Portishead has been on an extended hiatus. LO is billed as her debut studio album, and it is an exercise in understatement and darkness, while remaining a gripping listen throughout. It is a beautiful album that explores grief, anxiety and aging, and somehow manages to leave a smile on my face.

Laura Marling–Patterns In Repeat

For the past decade, Laura Marling has emerged as one of the best-kept secrets in the world of indie-folk: a stellar songwriter with a voice that can make the coldest of hearts crumble in tears. In her latest album, she flexes her songwriting to deeper levels of thoughtfulness and wit. The songs flow organically and explore themes of motherhood and tranquility with flair. Check her out if you like artists like Joni Mitchell and The Beatles.

Cindy Lee–Diamond Jubilee

If you have followed music publications and reviews on the internet this year, chances are that you have come across mentions of this album in high praise. Let me assure you, this album deserves all the praise that it has been getting. They have managed to carve out an album that sounds timeless as well as nothing like we’ve ever heard, dripping with lo-fi recording wizardry. Over 2 hours in length, this album delivers indie-rock magic in spades.

Mk.gee–Two Star & the Dream Police

Mk.gee’s rise to underground music stardom is something to be jealous of–from putting out DIY sound collabs and projects, to being a musical guest on SNL. This is no mean feat for an artist who is famous for being a recluse and letting his dreamy and reverb-soaked music do the talking. Rarely do we come across someone in the field of modern mainstream music who makes people curious about the scope of guitar music. This album maintains a DIY aesthetic while sounding expansive, with solid songwriting sprinkled throughout.

The Lemon Twigs–A Dream is All We Know

Perhaps the most upbeat and euphoric album that I am recommending, the D’Addario brothers continue their streak of slickly-produced and expertly executed guitar-pop albums that recall sounds like classic The Beach Boys records, with clever lyricism and endless charm.

Jack White–No Name

Now I know Jack White is not exactly an obscure name, and his acclaim as a modern-day rock god status is not unwarranted. However, “No Name” dropped out of nowhere, with just an exclusive vinyl release and subsequently on streaming platforms, with no singles, making it easy to be overlooked. That would be a crime, because this is some of Jack White’s most gripping and thrilling work that matches, if not exceeds, the thump of his days with The White Stripes. This begs to be played at volume 11!

Doechii–Alligator Bites Never Heal

I would be honest–I did not know much about Doechii or had actively listened to any of her songs before watching her performance at the NPR Tiny Desk, and that opened a floodgate of admiration for her. ABNH is a work of versatility and unbridled charisma—taking inspiration from Lauryn Hill or even SZA, while signaling Doechii as a gifted artist. I will be interested in seeing her climb the ranks.

Opeth–The Last Will and Testament

I won’t say much about the new album from quite possibly my favorite metal band this century. Grab your best headphones and put this album on, from front to back. No number of words can describe the beauty of this album’s symphonic brutality and finesse.

I look forward to another amazing year of exploring music!