Club Spotlight: Bridges International

Hello, Bison! Welcome to our last club spotlight of the year. This club spotlight goes to Bridges International. This is a club based on experiencing culture, making friends, having fun, meeting needs, and growing spiritually. Bridges International is a Christian organization, but they welcome people of any religious background to their meetings. Their weekly meetings are held in AG Hill 334 every Tuesday from 5-6:30 p.m. The aim of their meetings is to teach people about the Bible and share perspectives in a welcoming, respectful environment. Bridges International also hosts more fun activities outside of club time, including a monthly family dinner hosted by a local couple. This club aims to be a “caring community and home-away-from-home for international students, and our own faith is why we do what we do.” Their Instagram is ndsu_bridges_international and their DMs are open to any questions about their club. Those who would like to get in contact with the club can also email spencer.furniss@ndsu.edu. Check them out next semester!