A College Student’s Guide to Affordable Holiday Shopping in Downtown Fargo 

As the holiday season kicks into high gear, finding the perfect gift can be tricky, especially on a college student’s budget. While downtown Fargo is known for its charming boutiques and unique shops, some students may hesitate to shop there, assuming it’s out of their price range.

With a little strategy and creativity, downtown Fargo can be your holiday shopping haven. From trendy shops with affordable treasures to gift guides tailored to every budget, here’s how to make your holiday shopping merry, meaningful and budget-friendly.

Stylish Steals and Affordable Finds

Downtown Fargo is home to a variety of boutiques and shops offering unique gifts at student-friendly prices. Here are some must-visit spots:

● Proper & Prim (315 Broadway N.)

Known for its chic yet affordable vibe, Proper & Prim is the place to find cozy winter accessories, trendy tops or statement jewelry. Whether you’re shopping for your fashion-forward roommate or need a last-minute stocking stuffer, this boutique has you covered.

● The Nines (219 Broadway N.)

This boutique specializes in stylish clothing and accessories for any occasion. Their friendly staff is always ready to help you find the perfect gift or outfit. Pro tip: Check out their seasonal sales for deals on scarves, hats and other holiday must-haves.

● Kindred People (300 Broadway N.)

For a mix of on-trend women’s clothing, jewelry and local finds, Kindred People is a one-stop shop. Their selection includes handmade goods and unique Fargo-inspired gifts, perfect for sending a piece of home to loved ones far away.

● Mint + Basil (714 Main Ave.)

A treasure trove for thoughtful gifts, Mint + Basil offers everything from kitchenware to home decor and wellness products. Their online store even features a holiday gift guide, making it easy to find curated gifts for everyone on your list. Looking for ideas? Pair a cute ceramic mug with a bag of artisan coffee, or select a scented candle and a cozy throw for the ultimate winter gift set.

● Unglued (210 Broadway N.)

A hub for quirky, handmade items from local artists, Unglued is a must-visit for unique gifts. Think customizable ornaments, hand-poured candles or even DIY craft kits.

These shops also offer smaller items like earrings, candles or scarves that make thoughtful and affordable presents. You can even mix and match items to create a personalized gift basket. For example, pair chocolates from Sweet Dreams Confections with a handmade soap from Fargo Soap Company and top it off with a cute ornament from Unglued for a cozy, personalized

holiday basket!

Deals, Discounts, and Smart Shopping Tips

Shopping smart is all about timing and keeping an eye out for deals:

● Follow your favorite downtown shops on social media for updates on holiday sales and special promotions.

● Ask about student discounts, many local businesses offer deals if you show your NDSU ID.

● Plan ahead! Holiday markets and pop-up events downtown often feature unique, budget-friendly options you won’t find elsewhere.

Support Local

Shopping local isn’t just about finding the perfect gift, it’s about giving back to your community and celebrating everything that makes Fargo special. Downtown Fargo’s small businesses and venues are a big part of what makes the area so vibrant, especially during the holiday season.

Not all gifts have to come in a box… gifting an experience is a great way to support local businesses while creating lasting memories. Instead of a physical gift, you could get tickets to a show at The Fargo Theatre or a gift card to a cozy coffee shop like Babb’s Coffee House or Young Blood Coffee Co. For the foodie in your life, treat them to a meal at a downtown favorite like Blackbird Woodfire or Vinyl Taco.

You can also explore holiday-themed activities that make unforgettable gifts. Consider gifting an art class at The Plains Art Museum, where they offer creative workshops for all skill levels. Another fun option is skating at Broadway Square, a festive downtown spot perfect for some winter fun. And don’t forget to check out Fargo’s holiday markets for a unique shopping experience or enjoy the dazzling Holiday Lights at the Fairgrounds. Fargo’s holiday spirit is in full swing, making these local experiences the perfect way to celebrate the season and support the community.

Shopping in downtown Fargo is a fun and budget-friendly way to find gifts that are just as special as the people you’re shopping for! With a little planning, you can make this holiday season merry and bright without breaking the bank.

Happy shopping!