The Journey of Cold Thoughts

It’s getting cold outside for her, so she treads for a while. First she tests the frozen waters and drags her feet in a huge patch of snow. Covering the lower half of her face with a scarf, she looks beyond the horizon, determining which direction is the most adequate for her to make.

Now, if she moves in this direction she has to count on 2 things. That if she changes her mind later, she has enough stamina to venture back into a different direction past her original point of decision. Secondly, she must hope her original tracks are there to guide her. Not everyone has the innate power to predict unsolicited storms.

After treading far into the chosen direction in life, I find myself in the same place questioning whether another choice was best for me. What impelled me to travel so far in this direction. Was it hope? I had too much faith in my potential.

For most this is considered a good thing. But the thought still zips around in my head, “Would I have made a lot more progress if I had chosen differently?”

Now in this case, it isn’t easy for one to determine whether it is a positive or a negative way to tackle life’s burning questions. But I thought a bit longer to myself. What if this was the most optimal choice? After all, tracing back my steps is easy but it would cancel out everything I’ve worked so hard for this far. It would feel like starting anew but with time wasted. Then I’d go back to regrettable thoughts like, “If I had just finished, I would’ve made it by now”.

Back to our girl, dear reader. Did you happen to wonder if she was prepared for the weather? What did she trek in? How did she even get there? All great questions to think upon, but not important for the sake of analogy. Rather, technicality is frowned upon, but it helps, doesn’t it?

The best part about all of this, dear reader, is that she treks alone. Unbothered by the absence of those closest to her. That is all she is used to. Why would she expect anything more? As for all we know, whatever meets her at the end of her journey might treat her the same.

Her colleagues could be warm and care-free. Not a worry in the world or a simple check-in. And her family might be concerned about themselves. She’s an adult. Who else would let someone venture out into the cold, merciless snow if she wasn’t a fully capable and self-sufficient woman?

C’est la vie. As they say in France. Well technically everywhere. People might say that this is life, but to be fair that is far from the truth. Rather life is this. This is merely an example of life. It cannot be defined by a single individual’s circumstances. Anything that lives, contributes to the meaning of life. It can be beautiful or manic, but it is always unique at no fail.

And with that our traveler is greeted by warm citrusy fumes. Laughter emanates from nearby buildings as she pulls her snowy boots onto the salted gravel of the village square.

Our character had a lot to think about through every step of her journey. However, since this is her greatest achievement, a great burden on her shoulders was also lifted. She’s able to rest, reflect, and revise. Learn about the lesson life has taught her. She’s relieved more than ever, and thanks to the Thanksgiving break, I am too.

Happy holidays everyone!